ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

A summer full of art shows in San Angelo

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnOUb_0gMkchpK00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Multiple art shows are gearing up or underway in various museums across the visual art capital of San Angelo as 2022 enters July.

Check out what art exhibits will be taking place in San Angelo this summer:

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

James Watkins Ceramics – Mayer Museum

Ceramic work by James C. Watkins will be on display at the Angelo State Mayer Museum for the remainder of June until July 16th.

This exhibit showcases Watkins’s 40 years of ceramic artwork and the diversity of his inspiration and skills.

Romantic Realism through My Eyes – Raw 1899

Raw 1899 will be hosting Leilani Pinard’s art exhibit titled “Romantic Realism through My Eyes” from June 29th through July 1st.

Pinard is an artist from Midland, Texas who has a reputation as an “Old Masters” artist. Her work is known for its depth, details and translucence.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899

To help kick off the Freedom Stroll in Downtown San Angelo, Singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock will be showcasing his Post-Modern Expressionism art at Raw 1899.

Whitlock is an Ozona, Texas resident best known for being a member of the blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the 124 tracks in the band’s critically acclaimed album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

This event is free to the public. Whitlock’s work will be on sale until July 25th. Raw 1899 is open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Stolen Art Show – The Coop Gallery

The Coop Gallery will host a free art show titled “Stolen Art” to explore the concepts of copyright and fair use concepts.

The artists featured in this show will be James Gibson and Kat Truth om June 30, 2022, through July 2, 2022.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

From July 7th through July 29th, Raw 1899 will be featuring the world of Molly Archer and her art show “Chromatic”

Archer is known for creating significant works of art that show off brilliant colors and patterns through different experiments with brush techniques.

An open champagne reception will be Thursday, July 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show

The Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show will be taking place at the Wells Fargo Pavilion on the fairgrounds on July 9th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to partake in lectures, demonstrations, workshops, exhibits, fairs, and tours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Historic Fort Concho Ghost Hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Haunted Rooms America is coming to San Angelo to hunt ghosts at Fort Concho on August 13, 2022. During the ghost hunt participants have access to multiple locations, including the infamous Officers’ Quarters 1, Fort Concho Hospital, the old schoolhouse/chapel, Officers’ Quarters 3, and the old headquarters building! Tickets cost $99 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Where to buy fireworks in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Independence Day is right around the corner and certain fireworks will be allowed for the holiday so here’s where to buy them! Beeles Family Fireworks S Hwy 277 & Ratliff Rd Bad Boyz Fireworks 9933 US-67 #9537 TruckLoad Firework’s 5956 Sideview Road (just behind Mr. W’s warehouse.) Renegade Fireworks 6294 Apache […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
City
Ozona, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo Plans for Independence Day Holiday

SAN ANGELO – Most City offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. There will be no interruption in garbage collection but the landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 2. Landfill operations will resume Monday, July 4, with regular hours. Visit cosatx.us/July4 for more...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Safe haven sites in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Options have been reduced now that Roe v Wade has been overturned, so what choice do mothers with unwanted babies have? Under the Baby Moses Law here in Texas, mothers who want to anonymously surrender their unharmed baby can do so at a safe haven station. “No questions asked,” said Allie Matschek […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Angelo resident wins $2 million scratch-off

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident has won a $2 million grand prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to a statement issued by the Texas Lottery Commission the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Premier Cash ticket at a Murphy USA gas station in Sweetwater.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Stolen Art show

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Coop Gallery will be hosting a free art show titled “Stolen Art” to explore the concepts of copyright and fair use. The artists featured in this show will be James Gibson and Kat Truth om June 30, 2022, through July 2, 2022.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Whitlock
Person
Eric Clapton
San Angelo LIVE!

Much Loved Family Goat Goes Missing on the Northside

SAN ANGELO, TX — A young man from San Angelo has lost his goat and is requesting help finding it. According to Jace Sensabaugh, 19, his pure white Boer Cross goat named “Kevin Goats” is a much loved family pet. A Boer Cross is a mix between a Spanish Goat and a Boer Goat. The full blood Boers all have red heads. The crosses are usually white with some brown, tan, or red on them, just live like Kevin Goats. “I know it’s a weird name but we’ve been looking for him for a week and still can’t find him,” Sensabaugh said. Sensabaugh said he checks often with animal control at the City. “One day…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Night to Shine: Prom for special needs men and women

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Night To Shine is an event hosted by the Calvary Baptist Church to create a safe and inviting space for special needs men and women 14 and up to enjoy prom. The event will be held at the McNease Convention Center (501 Rio Concho Dr) on July 1, 2022, from 4:45 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Tom Green County Disaster Declaration Banning Fireworks Modified

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd Wednesday morning modified the local Disaster Declaration banning the sale and discharge of all fireworks after the Governor's office ratified the declaration. The original declaration banned all fireworks. The modified order bans only "...Fireworks classified as skyrockets with sticks...or missiles...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Show#Mayer Museum Ceramic
BigCountryHomepage

$2 million scratch lottery ticket sold in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $2 million winning scratch lottery ticket has been sold in Sweetwater. The Texas Lottery Commission confirms a San Angelo resident claimed the $2 million prize from the scratch ticket game Premier Cash. This resident bought the ticket from Murphy US 7176 on NE Georgia Avenue in Sweetwater. Because they elected […]
SWEETWATER, TX
cosatx.us

Ave. P Detention Pond project complete

The Ave. P Detention Pond project is complete. The pond, which is located along Old Knickerbocker Road near West Avenue N and Austin Street, is 7 feet deep and covers about 5 acres. Ranked #2 in the 2000 Master Drainage Plan, this project intended to solve the problem of water...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

July 4: City offices closed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A majority of city offices will be closed in observance of July 4th. There will be no interruptions in garbage collections but the landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 2, and will resume on July 4. Go to http://www.cosatx.us/July4 for more information about the Independence Day weekend. City office closures […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Free microchips for your pets

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you been meaning to get your pets microchipped? Take advantage of an upcoming event hosted by San Angelo Animal Services(SAAS). SAAS will be giving away free microchips for cats and dogs to interested owners. The event will be located near at 3142 US Hwy 67 N Tuesday, June 30, 2022, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy