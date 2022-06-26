Woods Hole current and wave play

Making sure that you have the right boat cooler for your particular fishing situation can be a matter of saving money, your catch, and your health. It’s that important. When I bought my first bass boat in 1996, it had no built-in cooler. That might not have seemed like a big deal at the time because I got a great deal on the boat and could bring a standalone cooler with me. But I quickly discovered that I often forgot to bring a cooler, or else it was underfoot at the worst possible time. It became apparent that having the wrong cooler can be almost as bad as having no cooler at all.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO