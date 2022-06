DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board honored Emergency Management Director Daniel Filiault for his 42 years of service during their meeting on Monday night. The former police chief has resigned from all appointed positions including the emergency management department and Traffic Commission so that he can retire and spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Filiault had continued to be an active volunteer in the town's operations since his retirement in 2004 after 11 years leading the Police Department.

