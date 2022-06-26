Two-car accident on Abbott Street and Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident involving two vehicles Sunday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to an accident at the intersection of Abbott Street and Plumtree Road.
One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
