ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two-car accident on Abbott Street and Plumtree Road in Springfield

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aR5T4_0gMkbsKI00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident involving two vehicles Sunday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to an accident at the intersection of Abbott Street and Plumtree Road.

One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle accident reported on I-91 North in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a 3 vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-91 North in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Western Mass News confirming with MA State Police they were called to the scene at 2:45 p.m. The 3 vehicles involved were a Kawasaki motorcycle, Toyota sedan, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield

Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she tells us Dominick played football there when he was younger. Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy kid he was’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Dominick Gardner just finished his junior year...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Springfield, MA
NBC Connecticut

LifeStar Called to Crash Involving a Pedestrian in Tolland

LifeStar was called to a crash involving a pedestrian in Tolland on Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Kozley Road. Police say a car veered across the road and struck a woman who was walking on the opposite side of the street. The woman, identified by police...
TOLLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Car#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

State police seeking information on car vs pedestrian crash

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are seeking information on a crash after a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Tolland and had to be transported by Life Star for treatment. According to the police report, a car was traveling westbound on Kozley Road while a pedestrian was walking westbound on […]
TOLLAND, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
westernmassnews.com

Local police warning residents about package delivery scam

Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she tells us Dominick played football there when he was younger. Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops Pond. Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee police chief addresses increase in shootings in the city

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a fatal shooting this weekend in Chicopee, Western Mass News decided to check in with police about concerns regarding gun violence in the city. We spoke with Chicopee Chief of Police Patrick Major who told us the city has seen a recent uptick in fatal...
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy