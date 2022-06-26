Explained: The 2022 Vikings Biggest Concerns

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO