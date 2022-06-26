ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested after allegedly chasing women down Newberry Road, causing them to crash, then threatening to kill them

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Corby Jay Richardson, Jr., 43, of Summerfield, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly chasing a car down Newberry Road until it crashed into a ditch, then getting out and threatening to kill the women in the car. Richardson had allegedly gotten into a road rage...

