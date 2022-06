Tyron Woodley is saying he would accept a fight with Israel Adesanya if it was offered to him by Dana White and the UFC. Woodley (19-7 MMA), after a four fight losing streak against Vicente Luque (21-8 MMA), Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) and Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) was released from the UFC in 2021 as his contract was up. It was to be the end of an eight-year relationship with the UFC that began back in 2013.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO