Louisville, KY

Man identified in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Bashford neighborhood has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. LMPD Major Mindy Vance said officers found...

www.wdrb.com

Wave 3

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the PRP neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 6400 block of Triplett Drive on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. Police said when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man hospitalized, woman grazed by bullet in Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro police. Just before 1 p.m., LMPD Second Division officers arrived on the call of a shooting in the 3400 block of West Broadway. That is near a Walgreen's just west of the Shawnee Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Man injured after shooting in Louisville's PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found injured from a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pleasure Ridge Park. According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, police responded on a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Triplett Drive around 2:40 p.m. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Violent crimes down in the Highlands a year after deadly summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police spoke with community members in the Highlands Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Highland Commerce Guild. An LMPD lieutenant said gun violence is down tremendously from a year ago. A beatification and construction project is also underway on Bardstown Road to make it safer for pedestrians in the area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Body camera footage captures aftermath of deadly Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drunk driver is now charged with murder. The crash between a BMW and a Honda happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2021, in Louisville on LaGrange Road near the Hurstbourne Parkway ramp. A passenger in the Honda, 20-year-old Chase Lawson, died...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tennessee officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 shot on West Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been grazed by a shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 arrested after boat chase in Madison, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested after a boat chase in Madison, Indiana. Police arrested brothers Stephan and Evan Meyer, both in their 40s. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Madison police said several men were climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Officers followed and arrested Evan...
MADISON, IN
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Lmpd#Paragon Court
Wave 3

2 injured in W. Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 12:50 p.m. They found a man who had been shot several times and a woman with a graze wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

11-year-old boy dead following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville near the PRP and Valley Station neighborhoods on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 6:45 p.m., officers from LMPD's Third Division received a call for a shooting that took place inside a home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police help authorities convict Texas man in counterfeit scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, Bronson Meador, 35, briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was "engaged in a months-long scheme" to "obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards" and other personal and financial information "for his own personal benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Suspect accused of shooting Tennessee police officer dead after chase, shootout in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer is dead after a police chase and shootout with state police troopers in Louisville. The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Tweet Tuesday evening that the suspect, Samuel Quinton Edwards, was "involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman reported missing last week found dead in her wrecked car off I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman reported missing last week has been found dead. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirms that she was apparently killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 265. Taylor Fegett was reported missing last Friday. Her body and the car were discovered Monday night, according...
meadecountyky.com

BOLO: Stolen vehicle & two possible suspects

At 1:54PM on 06/28/2022 the Meade County Sheriff's Department released the following BOLO to the public:. On Saturday, 25 June 2022, Deputies were called to a theft of a vehicle at Dodge's Convenience Store in Muldraugh. The persons of interest entered the store and purchased multiple items prior to leaving. Upon exiting the business, the persons of interest observed a vehicle running in the parking lot and subsequently stole the vehicle traveling north on Dixie Highway towards Louisville, KY. The suspects stole a 2005 Ford F-250 FX4 4 Door White in color with a tan strip on the bottom bearing Kentucky License Plate 012YKF. Two stickers are on the rear window of the truck one is a "2nd Amendment" Sticker, and the other is a subdued target reading Group Therapy.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

No one injured in Jacobs neighborhood house fire, Louisville Fire says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home in the Jacobs neighborhood was extensively damaged by a fire Tuesday morning. Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said in a release that firefighters went to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Woodruff Avenue, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:35 a.m. There was a heavy fire at a two-story home, when crews arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY

