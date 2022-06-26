ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I gave my niece’s inedible cake to the dog – her mom’s reaction was priceless

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ey8dS_0gMkZlOB00

As much as we love spending time with the kids in our lives, we’ve learned the hard way that you have to go in with a game-plan — because a coloring book will probably only buy you five minutes of peace and quiet.

So when this woman recently had to look after her six-year-old niece, she thought baking would be a great way to keep her occupied while her sister was at a doctor’s appointment.

Posting on Reddit , the aunt explained how they found a recipe online to try for the little girl’s dad’s birthday party.

She wrote: “I started gathering ingredients in my kitchen with my little stepstool.

“When I went to help her crack eggs she said: ‘No. I’m making daddy’s cake all by myself.’

“So I stepped back and just supervised for safety.”

As the cake needed plenty of time to cool, the woman told her niece that they’d decorate it the following day.

She continued: “She was very excited when her mom picked her up, and my sister was excited too when she heard about it.”

But when she took a closer look at the cake later, the aunt noticed that the “ingredients hadn’t been mixed properly” and the “proportions were all wrong”.

So to protect her niece’s feelings at the birthday party, the woman decided to start again from scratch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXwdn_0gMkZlOB00
Posting on Reddit, the aunt explained what went down.
Getty Images

She continued: “I baked a new cake with the same recipe and pan.

“When she came over the next day, I presented the new cake as the one she had made, and she decorated it, again, she wanted to by herself.

“But sloppy frosting tastes just as good as neat, and is cuter anyway.”

That afternoon, the woman’s sister arrived to pick up her daughter and was amazed by how great it looked.

My sister asked what I did with the actual cake. I said I fed it to my dog because it wasn’t really edible. She cussed me out and hung up on me.

“We both told her she’s going to be a star baker one day, and niece was beaming,” the aunt said.

While they were chatting on the phone about the party a few hours later, the woman didn’t think twice before she confessed to remaking the cake.

She continued: “[My sister] mentioned how it’s incredible her daughter’s first attempt at baking turned out perfect.

“I laughed and told her the truth, knowing that my sister would keep the secret from my niece or anyone who could tell her, because she’s the mom.

“I figured she would think the story was charming and something to tell niece when she’s an adult and star baker as a funny childhood anecdote.”

Much to the woman’s shock, her sister was absolutely “livid.”

The aunt wrote: “She asked what I did with the actual cake.

“I said I fed it to my dog because it wasn’t really edible. She cussed me out and hung up on me.

“I can’t ask anyone in my social circle which of us is wrong, because I don’t want it getting back to my niece that she didn’t actually make the special cake.”

“It’s a totally harmless thing that will make for a funny story in the future,” one member of the forum replied. “Don’t know how good it is for the dog to eat a whole cake, but no, at the end of the day, its not a big deal.”

Another added: “This could of been a secret between you & your sister. She is being overly dramatic. I personally would of APPRECIATE the fact that you let my daughter make a cake on her own & you yourself realized it wasn’t edible so you made one that was.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Your sister needs to recalibrate her idea of what a six-year-old is capable of with no practice or instruction.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 6

Pat Waweni
3d ago

My son's goldfish died while he was at summer camp when he was 10. I had a lot of kids and he was the oldest. Sorry to say I just didn't have it in me to deal with it so I replaced the fish. The new fish came from the pet store not a church carnival like the dearly departed. When he came home he adorably tells me that Peanut Butter must have gone through puberty because his fins where bigger. ❤️ I told him what I did right before he enlisted in the Army.

Reply(2)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aabha Gopan

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?
Aabha Gopan

Old friends shame woman for pulling out of their girls trip late

Is it wrong to cancel plans due to unprecedented changes?. Traveling is a great way to bond with others. Sharing unique and cherishable moments with fellow travelers can strengthen their relationships with each other. Not the least, traveling in a group is more affordable as one can book an apartment and split the rent - and it might cost less than a room.
Tracey Folly

My husband smashed all my grandmother's vintage dishes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In the 1950s, my grandmother collected dishes decorated with a wheat pattern and gold trim. The design was called the Homer Laughlin Golden Wheat Pattern. These dishes came inside boxes of granulated Duz laundry detergent. Talk about a prize in every box.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy