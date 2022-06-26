New Naruto Titles Hype the Uzumaki Family's Comeback

WWE previously released Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan from NXT a few weeks ago, reportedly for a violation of WWE's wellness policy. Despite the release, fans have seen Two Dimes on NXT over the past two weeks because NXT had taped back to back episodes of the show, but this week fans finally saw the release of Two Dimes addressed, and it was not at all what they were expecting. During tonight's episode, Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (Channing Lorenzo) were seen on a bridge, and that's when they revealed that Dimes had been dealt with, and was now sleeping with the fishes. As you might expect, fans were a little shocked that they killed off the character in that way, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO