Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 12:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Graham County through 730 PM MST At 707 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles southeast of San Carlos, or 31 miles northwest of Safford, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bylas and Calva. This includes Route 70 between mile markers 285 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 10:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1130 AM MST. * At 1044 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak, or 18 miles east of Sells, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa County through 615 PM MST At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Desert Mountain to near Camp Creek to Carefree to near Scottsdale to near Fountain Hills. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, McDowell Mountain Park, Goldfield Ranch, Desert Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Camp Creek, Fort McDowell, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 217 and 241. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 14 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 196 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

