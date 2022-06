Mission Beach leaders have filed a complaint with the Coastal Commission stating the city of San Diego has failed to enforce an ordinance that bans street vendors in the area. The letter, which was sent Monday, claims that the popular beach has been “taken over by street vendors who block the public’s visual and physical access to the beach.” Written by the Mission Beach Town Council and Mission Beach Precise Planning Board, the complaint seeks a cease and desist order to the city to require it to prohibit street vending in the area.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO