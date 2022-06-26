Adam Peaty: “Broken Foot Is One Of The Best Things To Happen To Me”

American swimmer Anita Alvarez was saved by her team coach after she lost consciousness and failed to resurface during the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Coach Andrea Fuentes jumped in after the 25-year-old as she sank to the bottom of the pool. The dramatic pictures of Fuentes reaching out and rescuing the artistic swimmer from underwater have gone viral on the internet. Anita Alvarez was at the end of her routine in the women's solo free event on Wednesday when she suddenly lost consciousness. She was rescued and given treatment at the side of the pool before being carried off in a stretcher for further medical attention. Coach Andrea Fuentes later confirmed that the situation was under control and that Alvarez was doing "really good," reported CNN. "I don't think I've swum as fast ever before, even when I got Olympic medals, and well, in the end, I was able to get her up and she wasn't breathing ... In the end, everything came out OK," said Fuentes.

