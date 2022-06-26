ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami lands one of its biggest QB recruits ever with commitment from Jaden Rashada

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes keep stacking stars at quarterback and landed one of their biggest recruits ever at the position Sunday.

Jaden Rashada, a top-50 prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2023, orally committed to Miami on Sunday after using his final official visit to see Coral Gables last week.

Rashada announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ. The Hurricanes beat out the Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers to lure the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback out of Pittsburg in California.

If he signs with Miami with his current rating, Rashada would be the second highest ranked quarterback recruit in Hurricanes history behind only Kyle Wright, who was the No. 3 player in the Class of 2003. No. 2 for Miami is currently quarterback Jake Garcia, who was also a top-50 recruit in the Class of 2021.

With Rashada in the fold, the Hurricanes are well positioned to quarterback beyond this season. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke could be heading into his final season at Miami — he’s a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — and the Hurricanes will now have another four-star recruit to add to a competition likely to include Garcia and freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown.

Rashada is actually the second quarterback to commit to the Hurricanes in less than a week, too. On Monday, Emory Williams, a three-star quarterback from Milton, orally committed to Miami following his official visit with the Hurricanes. Both Rashada and Williams are among the 20 Elite 11 finalists slated to compete in the annual quarterback showcase later this week in Los Angeles.

Rashada’s lofty ranking comes both from his physical tools and his high school production. As a junior, Rashada went 146 of 256 for 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions, adding 25 carries for 193 yards and one more touchdown on the ground.

The Under Armour All-American immediately becomes the top-ranked prospect in the Hurricanes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star athlete Robby Washington as the only two blue-chip players in the group so far. His commitment shoots Miami’s 2023 class up from No. 44 in the country to No. 33 .

NBA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

