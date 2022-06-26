ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs Star Luka Doncic Reveals Thoughts on No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

Some kind words to the No. 1 pick.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic remembers his draft day well.

As the third overall pick in 2018, Doncic understands the pressure of being a top pick and can relate to those who were drafted high in Thursday's NBA Draft.

The Mavericks All-Star was back in his native country of Slovenia to compete in FIBA World Cup qualifiers against Italy on Saturday and answered a question regarding Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who is expected to represent Italy in international competition.

Doncic gave Banchero his flowers after Slovenia defeated Italy 91-90 in the friendly match.

"I think he's an amazing player," Doncic said. "He has a great head coach, I know him very well, so I know he's gonna get the opportunity to him to prove himself ... I wish him all the luck."

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spent the first three seasons of Doncic's career on the Mavericks coaching staff as an assistant before accepting the head job in Orlando last year.

Now as a second-year coach, Mosley will have the opportunity to coach the No. 1 pick, someone he is incredibly excited to draw up plays for.

"He's going to blend and fit right in," Coach Mosley said shortly after the team selected Banchero. "It's about doing the work, and he's a worker, so that's the one thing that continues to stand out."

Banchero will get to showcase his work ethic and prove to everyone why he was the No. 1 pick starting with the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off July 7.

