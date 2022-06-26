ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

By News Staff
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police...

kval.com

kezi.com

Three vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

LCC Downtown Campus, Titan Court lock down after report of suicidal person

EUGENE, Ore. - Lane Community College said Wednesday morning that its "Downtown Campus and Titan Court are currently on lockdown due to an ongoing situation. Law enforcement personnel are on site. Please avoid the area." Eugene Police got a call at 8:13 a.m. "regarding a suicidal person that first may...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Deputies asking the public for tips on a stolen truck and trailer full of animal supplies

EUGENE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a stolen truck and trailer full of animal health supplies. According to the sheriff's office, sometime over the night of June 27 into the morning of June 28, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 block of N. Coburg Road.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK ON MONDAY

One driver was injured while the other driver was cited, following a two-vehicle accident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said the wreck took place just after 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Moore Avenue. The investigation concluded that a 41-year old driver fell asleep at the wheel while traveling south on Troost and crashed into a pickup that was driven by a 67-year old man and was traveling north on Troost. Both vehicles were totaled and suffered severe damage.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman arrested for DUII after hitting vehicles in a parking lot

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department says that a woman has been arrested after hitting several parked vehicles yesterday evening. According to the EPD, at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, officers responded to a call at a parking lot at 2740 River Road. Police say that a Lexus was reported to driven into the parking lot and hit several parked vehicles, included one that was occupied. They add that officers were told that the driver of the Lexus had left the vehicle before they arrived.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
KIMA TV

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Lebanon man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 20

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Car crash in Hayesville leaves pedestrian dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Missing woman found safe in Bandon

UPDATE (6:40pm): "Ruth Skarlatos has been located in Bandon and is safe and healthy," the Eugene Police Department reported. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police made a public appeal for help Tuesday locating a woman reported missing after "experiencing a mental health crisis brought about by a medical emergency." Police said...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man uses traffic cone, orange vest, homemade sign to collect parking fees

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was cited and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers of the Farmers Market, thereby blocking the roadway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE CITED FOR LEASH LAW VIOLATIONS

Three people were cited for leash law violations by Roseburg Police on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. an officer drove into the area of Stewart Park below the disc golf course off of Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The officer’s vehicle was approached by numerous barking dogs. All were uncontrolled. This was in the same area where a disc golfer was bitten last week. Two people were contacted at their camp, where two of the dogs belonged. While the officer was in their camp, their other dogs were running around unsecured. A short time later a third person was contacted in another camp, which was where the other dogs belonged.
ROSEBURG, OR

