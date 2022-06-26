One person dead in single-car crash in Union County, troopers say

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WSOC)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is dead and a driver has been charged after a single-car crash in Union County early Friday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they responded before 12:45 a.m. to Crane Road near Man of Road Drive where a 2020 Nissan Infinity hit a tree at a high speed.

Lara Margaret Jaworksi, a passenger in the car, died in the crash, NCSHP said.

The driver, Jai Ketan Amin, 18, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to troopers.

The two were driving north on Crane Road at a high speed when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, highway patrol said.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

(Watch the video below: Union County man sentenced to death for the murder of his 15-year-old daughter)

©2022 Cox Media Group