One person dead in single-car crash in Union County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
North Carolina Highway Patrol (WSOC)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is dead and a driver has been charged after a single-car crash in Union County early Friday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they responded before 12:45 a.m. to Crane Road near Man of Road Drive where a 2020 Nissan Infinity hit a tree at a high speed.

Lara Margaret Jaworksi, a passenger in the car, died in the crash, NCSHP said.

The driver, Jai Ketan Amin, 18, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to troopers.

The two were driving north on Crane Road at a high speed when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, highway patrol said.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

(Watch the video below: Union County man sentenced to death for the murder of his 15-year-old daughter)

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 men killed in early morning Lancaster crash, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 903 near the intersection of Damsel Road. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw and 67-year-old […]
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: 2 Killed In Head-On Lancaster County Collision

LANCASTER CO., S.C. — Troopers say two people died after a head-on collision in Lancaster County early Wednesday morning. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the fatal collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. on SC Highway 903 near Damsel Road. Troopers say the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet van was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
4 killed in head-on crash in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, N.C. — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash over the weekend in Monroe, officials confirmed. There were no survivors of the collision. On Sunday at about 7:30 p.m., a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Bruno German Lindo, 33, of Monroe was going about 75 mph on Sutherland Avenue when he passed a car on the double-yellow line.
MONROE, NC
Investigation underway for body found behind Clover, S.C. business

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating a body found in Clover on Monday. Johnathan Lancer Hargett’s body was found in a wooded area behind the Times Turnaround Food Store and Lake Wylie ABC Store located at 5075 Charlotte Highway.
CLOVER, SC
Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C. The crash occurred on Highway 903, close to Damsel Road, around 6 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw, SC and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, SC, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, SC
Gaston County Police Searching For Missing Man

GASTON COUNTY, NC – Officers with the Gaston County Police Department are in search of 65-year-old Gerald Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick was last seen by his family on Jessica Lane in Dallas, NC near Kiser Dairy Road. According to a news release, Kirkpatrick was driving a 2002 white Mercedes-Benz C240 with...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Sheriff: Mooresville woman, Taylorsville man arrested on felony drug charge

A search warrant at a Mooresville residence led to the arrests of two people on a felony drug charge. Christine Yvonne Mays, 47, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, and Allen Jennings Campbell, 33, of Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, were arrested. Mays was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for the sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Charlotte, NC
