The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has issued a release detailing two early morning fires on Saturday. The first call came at 4:22 am regarding a structure fire on American Legion Road Southeast in Iowa City. Arriving personnel from the Iowa City Fire Department, Iowa City Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Branch Fire Department found the Iowa City Church of Christ fully engulfed in flames and smoke. It took several hours to fully extinguish the blaze due to its size and the inclement weather occurring at the time. The building has been declared a total loss.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO