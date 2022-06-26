ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mahomes family reveals they are having a baby boy

By Nick Sloan
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It’s a boy!. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick...

www.kwch.com

KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Kansas City, Missouri?

Probably the most popular barbecue item is the rib, and ribs can come in all shapes and sizes. There are many ways to grill a rack of ribs, and each barbecue spot has its own specialty. When it comes to Kansas City, the barbecue is world famous. I've been to Kansas City a lot because of the close proximity to other areas that I travel to. I've had barbecue from all over the city, but I wanted to focus specifically on ribs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed?

With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, those wanting to spend time by public Kansas City pools are finding they have fewer options this year. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer. In 2022, Kansas City Parks and Recreation […] The post Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD locate missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Isaiah Green has been located and is safe. Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Police said Isaiah Green was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Roanoke Road on Monday at about 4 p.m. Authorities said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Kansas City (Walking & Biking Trails)

Kansas City is a charming metropolis is in beautiful eastern Missouri that is full of culture, art, and history. Known for its improvisational jazz of the 1920s and its stellar BBQ, Kansas City roots run deep. Commonly known as the “City of Fountains”, Kansas City is surrounded by stunning scenery,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This real estate agent is on a mission to create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City

Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Evergy and The Salvation Army are going to be giving away more than 500 box fans on Wednesday, June 29. The distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot at E. 18th Street and Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. For landmarks, that is across the street from the KCATA offices and a few blocks west of the American Jazz Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

2 Kan. women among 3 passengers who died in Amtrak crash

CHARLTON COUNTY, Mo. —Authorities investigating the fatal Amtrak, truck crash have identified the three passengers killed as 58-year-old Rachelle Cook; 56-year-old Kim Holsapple both of DeSoto, Kansas and 82-year-0ld Binh Pham of Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

LIST: Fourth of July celebrations in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several Independence Day festivities will be held across the Kansas City area around the Fourth of July weekend. Below are a list of community events in the surrounding area. If you would like to add a July 4 fireworks display, email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com. MISSOURI.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shooting in KC leaves one dead at 29th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a shooting that occured in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street around 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found one adult man lying on the ground who had been shot and was unresponsive. When emergency services arrived, they pronounced the victim dead. The victim has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

