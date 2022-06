Plagued by drought, Italy’s largest river is now so low that a sunken World War II barge is jutting out from the water. The barge, called the Zibello, transported supplies during the war before it sank to the bottom of the Po River near the village of Gualtieri in 1943, reports Paolo Santalucia of the Associated Press (AP). In the past, the Po’s water levels have dipped low enough to reveal the bow of the ship. But now, as a record-setting drought in Northern Italy continues, much more of the 164-foot-long boat is visible.

