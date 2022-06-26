ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies, 4 injured in wrong-way collision along US 60 in Surprise

A man in his mid-70s was killed just before midnight Saturday in a two-vehicle, wrong-way collision on US 60 in Surprise, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. at US 60 and Jomax Road.

A man in his mid-70's was driving a BMW SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes when his vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Sequoia, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"The Toyota SUV was driven by an adult male with three passengers, all under the age of 15," ADOT officals said Sunday.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

The occupants of the Toyota SUV were admitted to local hospitals for treatment of "severe yet non-life-threatening injuries," according to DPS.

