ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Should the census ask about race? It's not a simple question and may reinforce 'racial' thinking

By Amrita Malhi, Visiting Fellow, Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs, Australian National University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago

Unlike census questionnaires in the US, New Zealand and Canada, the Australian Census doesn’t include questions about “race” or “ethnicity” and asks instead about “ancestry”.

That may be about to change, with new Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles saying he wants a new approach to “ethnicity” data in the next census in 2026.

Without this data, Giles said , Australia faces a “fundamental barrier to understanding the issues that face multicultural Australians.”

But is it ethical to classify the population by what is effectively race?

A large body of research on Malaysia, for example – including by anthropologist Joel Kahn and historian Sandra Manickam – shows systems aimed at classifying populations this way do not reflect naturally existing categories, but rather, create them.

Over time, these categories harden, so such systems function as “race-making instruments,” as political scientist Debra Thompson has put it.

How does Australia currently handle this issue?

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), which runs the Australian Census, classifies answers on “ancestry” using a tool called the Australian Standard Classification of Cultural and Ethnic Groups. It’s essentially a spreadsheet of categories into which ancestry answers are aggregated.

This spreadsheet consists of 278 “cultural and ethnic groups”, like “Malay”. There are also 28 “narrow groups,” like “Maritime Southeast Asian” and nine “broad groups,” like “Southeast Asian.”

Used in conjunction with the person’s birthplace, language spoken at home, religion, and parents’ birthplace, the ABS uses this special spreadsheet to make its best guess about Australians’ ethnicity.

There’s some room for nuance. It includes two self-identified and unranked answers, allowing people to show that although they were born in Malaysia, for example, they might be a member of a minority group that is, say, “Southern Asian,” or “Chinese Asian,” as the spreadsheet terms them.

It also allows people to identify as members of groups spread across national borders, like Kurds or Bengalis.

Because the answers aren’t ranked or weighted, the question doesn’t squeeze respondents into a single box. It prompts them to decide which two sources of identity are most salient to them, instead of including every single “diverse” ancestor they can possibly think of.

In other words, as the process described above shows, Australians are already categorised by ethnicity and race by the state, albeit without direct public acknowledgement.

So what’s the problem?

So, what problem is this change trying to solve? Several, it seems.

One is that important national data sets, including for example, the National Notifiable Diseases database, don’t ask people their ethnicity or race.

Nor does this database employ other proxy indicators such as language/s spoken at home or elsewhere, or country of birth.

As sociologist Andrew Jakubowicz has argued, this omission leaves researchers unable to confirm their impression that recent migrants from South and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, have been more susceptible to contracting COVID at work than other Australians.

So why not roll out the ABS’ existing methodology, which it already updates from time to time, across all government agencies and beyond?

Perhaps it is because Australians are less “legible” to the state and multicultural advocates than we used to be.

Times have changed

Australia’s multicultural system was created in the 1970s and 80s. Implicit within it was the assumption migrant minority groups would be few, discrete and distinct. Each would have a clear set of “representative” or advocacy associations and leaders for government to consult with.

Yet the volume and composition of migration flows has increased and diversified. The number of identity groups – ethnic, religious, cultural – has proliferated.

Layers of nested identities, and overlaps and intersections between categories, have also multiplied. Hybrid identities are common.

Australians are increasingly interacting and negotiating cultural differences without official intervention, assistance, or representation.

If a new generation of multicultural leaders can’t figure out how many of us are not white – because we might have been born in Australia or speak English at home, but our grandparents are Asian, for example – then how do they make claims on our behalf? How do they create constituencies out of us and compete for our loyalties?

If we have not arrived recently and do not require “settlement services” or visa assistance, are there other services or forms of advocacy we might need?

Are there new identity groups that could be built? For example “Asian Australian” – a loose category now under construction that might eventually hold Australia’s second and third generation East Asian “looking” migrants?

(Australians have trouble understanding South Asians as “Asians”).

Redesigning our approach to ethnicity data collection, however, will open up critical and complicated questions like:

  • what is an ethnic group?
  • what is a culture?
  • what “races” should we group them into?
  • where are the boundaries between these concepts, and what identity labels belong in each of them?
  • where are the boundaries between one identity label and another? Should religious or political minorities like “Sikhs” or “Hong Kongers” be able to claim “ethnicity” status, or simply religious or no status at all?
  • should “Ahmadis” be grouped with “Muslims?”
  • which groups are European? Which are Asian? Which are white?
  • what benefits or disadvantages will flow from the answers to these questions? Who will adjudicate?

Such questions have no fixed or universal answers because all the categories involved are fluid, dynamic, contested, and fundamentally political.

These are not questions of data science or demography, but of politics, ethics and context.

Universal schemes aimed at classifying populations by “race” or “ethnicity” can reinforce racial thinking and perpetuate racialising practices.

They can force us into a game of competing for better positions within a racial hierarchy, rather than creating broader solidarities that go beyond race.

Read more: While rich countries experience a post-COVID boom, the poor are getting poorer. Here's how Australia can help

Amrita Malhi has received an Innovation Connections grant from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources to test the assumptions embedded within a tool designed for collecting data on ethnic and cultural diversity.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it

Australia’s Omicron wave earlier this year was much larger than we thought, recent research has confirmed. We also heard Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledge Australia can expect a “very big wave” of people with long COVID over the next few years. Doctors and researchers have been warning about the growing threat of long COVID, as restrictions ease and case numbers climb. So we need to take an urgent look at how we manage and treat it. Read more: We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Australia's temporary visa system is unfair, expensive, impractical and inconsistent. Here's how the new government could fix it

The election of the Albanese Labor government brings an opportunity to end one of the most detrimental elements of Australian refugee law and policy in the past decade: the use of temporary visas. Temporary protection has been the only option available for asylum seekers who arrived by boat a decade ago and were recognised as refugees. Known as the “legacy caseload”, these people are caught in a system of law and policy that keeps them in a state of perpetual limbo. As the new government committed to end temporary protection, we have just published a policy brief with the...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this

Initial data from the 2021 census released this week shows Australia continues to become more culturally diverse. Almost half of us have at least one parent born overseas (48.2%), and almost a quarter of us (24.8%) speak a language other than English at home. Just over a quarter of us (27.6%) report being born overseas, and of those, India has risen to become the second-most common overseas country of birth after England. The growing number of first-generation migrants means Australians’ ancestry will change significantly over the next decade. Australia will continue to change and look different, and we must ensure our...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Australians are more millennial, multilingual and less religious: what the census reveals

Census data to be released Tuesday shows Australia changing rapidly before COVID, gaining an extra one million residents from overseas in the past five years, almost all of them in the three years before borders were closed. For the first time since the question has been asked in the census, more than half of Australia’s residents (51.5%) report being either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent. More than one quarter of the one million new arrivals have come from India or Nepal. The census shows so-called millennials (born between 1981 and 1995) are on the cusp of displacing baby boomers...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giles
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Parliamentary 'newbies' inspect their workplace, with some complaints

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. Michelle and Peter Browne from the Politics + Society team discuss Anthony Albanese’s weighing a Ukraine visit and whether Australia will announce more support for that country and reopen its embassy there. They also canvass the just-released Lowy Institute’s poll, which found a narrow majority of Australians support increased defence spending, and Defence Minister Richard Marles’ announcement extending the terms of the military’s top brass. Meanwhile Parliament House has been like the first week of school, with new MPs being briefed on how the place works. Crossbenchers are in a row with the government over Albanese’s plan to cut back the additional staff they will get, above the entitlement of government and opposition backbenchers, from four in the last parliament to just one. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Census Data#Asian People#South Asian#The Australian Census#Multicultural Affairs#Australians
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?

Should Australia join the United States in a war against China to prevent China taking the US’s place as the dominant power in East Asia? Until a few years ago the question would have seemed merely hypothetical, but not anymore. Senior figures in the Morrison government quite explicitly acknowledged that the escalating strategic rivalry between the US and China could lead to war, and their Labor successors do not seem to disagree. That is surely correct. Neither Washington nor Beijing want war but both seem willing to accept it rather than abandon their primary objectives. There can be no...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Malaysia
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

COVID deaths are now barely mentioned in the media. That changes the very nature of grief

About a year ago, many of us were in lockdown. State premiers fronted the media every day to reveal how many people had tested positive for COVID and how many people had died. The number of deaths were prominent in news bulletins. We would lament the sadness of it all, until the next day’s data arrived. A year later, Australia has an average of about 50 COVID deaths a day. We have had more than 9,300 COVID deaths since the pandemic began. Yet, these deaths are barely mentioned in the Australian media. We seem to have lost the collective opportunity to acknowledge lives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Some see NZ's invite to the NATO summit as a reward for a shift in foreign policy, but that's far from accurate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s acceptance of an invitation to speak at this week’s NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid has fuelled a narrative that New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is falling victim to a new Cold War. According to this view, Ardern’s participation is a reward for recently aligning New Zealand’s foreign policy more closely with the US and its allies against Russia and, to a lesser extent, China. This narrative claims this shift has been exemplified by sanctions against Putin’s Russia, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and public questioning of China’s growing involvement in the Pacific. These developments purportedly show American...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases

COVID might be the largest mass casualty event in Australian history. And with one in 20 people with COVID still experiencing symptoms three months later, long COVID might even become Australia’s most significant cause of longer-term disability. Around eight million Australians are estimated to have been infected with COVID during the pandemic, so a prevalence of 5% means 400,000 people could have long COVID. With more than 30,000 new cases of COVID detected each day in Australia, long COVID is becoming increasingly common. We’ve known for some time that getting vaccinated reduces your chance of long COVID. Now new data...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

What does equity in schools look like? And how is it tied to growing teacher shortages?

When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared victory on election night, he said he wanted to unite Australians around “our shared values of fairness and opportunity, and hard work and kindness to those in need”. So what would this look like in Australian schools? Schools, after all, are where a society that believes in fairness and opportunity must begin. Equity involves more than fairly funding schools. It is about matching teachers’ passion with the respect, time, resources and conditions that enable them to do what they signed up to do: make a difference in students’ lives. ...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

How can we reverse the vaping crisis among young Australians? Enforce the rules

ABC TV’s Four Corners this week reported how unlawful sale of e-cigarettes in Australia is out of control. The program highlighted the effects on young people, in particular, including how easy it is for them to buy the products. How did this slow-moving public health train wreck unfold in broad daylight, almost a decade after the Cancer Council warned it was coming? The answer is poor or non-existent enforcement of good laws. A growing problem The use of all harmful substances in young Australians is declining – except for e-cigarettes and smoking in men aged 18-24. Lifetime use of e-cigarettes increased by 46% between 2016...
RETAIL
TheConversationAU

How young Black African Australians use social media to challenge anti-Black narratives and reclaim racial dignity

For Black African young people in Australia, social media can be especially fraught – a place they witness footage of anti-Black violence, contend with an “othering” gaze and encounter racist trolling, posts or comments. Despite these challenges, social media can offer Black African young people in Australia safe spaces to engage in positive expressions of afro-Blackness, as our new study shows. Our study, published today in the Australian Journal of Social Issues, was an ethnographic study of the social media activity of 15 young people (16–25) who self-identify as African and live in Australia. Participants consented to being followed and/or “friended”...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Labor promised to fix Australia's big water problem. These 6 things must top the to-do list

During the federal election campaign, Labor promised to future-proof Australia’s water resources. Now, new Water Minister Tanya Plibersek must deliver on the policy – one vital to securing Australia’s future. Australia is already challenged by extremes of intense drought and severe floods, and these will be exacerbated as climate change progresses. Amid this, we must continue to feed a growing population and support important export industries, while leaving enough water for people to drink and for rivers to flow. Many of the nation’s water policies are outdated and, in some cases, clearly ineffective. Over the past nine years of Coalition government, commitment...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy