ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Breaking: Coveted LB Telander Talks Decision to Choose Vols

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoTEz_0gMkUqAH00

Jeremiah Telander originally planned to return home, work through the recruiting process with his family, and announce his commitment after taking official visits this month, but he did not need to see anymore to know that Tennessee was the right place for him, as he just announced his commitment to the Vols hours after checking out from his official visit.

"It is like Coach Heup says, 'Right place, right time, right people'", Telander said of the reason Tennessee was the right fit for him. "Tennessee is a very special place right now with this new staff and this recruiting class. They are still building and Knoxville has the best fan base in the country. It is just a program that is waiting to blow up and win a championship."

Tennessee was Telander's first offer over a year ago which was something that was always special to him as well.

"That was definitely huge," Telander said of this. "To have my first offer come from an SEC program was crazy, especially with it being Tennessee. I watched Tennessee growing up, and I have always liked them and thought they were a big time program, so that was big for me."

Tennessee's inside linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary was instrumental in leading the charge for Telander.

"Coach BJ was really big in my decision" Telander said of Jean-Mary. "He has been successful everywhere he has been. He has been coaching for a lot of years. He sat down with me and my dad and went over how he saw me in that defense, and I feel like I can be very versatile in that defense and be a great leader. I am a linebacker that is a leader and uses my versatility.

Telander has always been high on the vision that Josh Heupel has for the program, which was always a reason he considered Tennessee near the top of his list. When he told the Tennessee staff of his decision, he could see the passion even more from them.

"They were pumped up," Telander said of telling the staff. "I could see the fire in their eyes, and it gave me goosebumps. I wanted to go out and play for them right then. I cannot wait to get up there and really be a part of the program because it is going to be something really special."

Now that Telander has committed to Tennessee, his focus is getting through his senior season at Gainesville and becoming an early enrollee in January.

"I am going to give my all for Tennessee," Telander said of his message to the Tennessee fan base. "When I say I am committed, I am not going to flip. I am going to be ready to come up there, get to work and win a national championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

How Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel plans to keep the buzz building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh Heupel's first year at produced a 7-6 record against a rugged schedule that featured five of the top 22 teams in the College Football Playoff committee's final rankings -- just the second winning season in the past five years for the Volunteers -- and came amid the shadow of an NCAA investigation stemming from recruiting issues under former coach Jeremy Pruitt that remains open.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitching Coach Turns Down Same Position At Texas

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson turned down an offer to be the Texas pitching coach, Horns247 first reported Tuesday and a trusted source confirmed to RTI Wednesday. Anderson left his position as Houston’s pitching coach in 2017 to join first time head coach Tony Vitello at Tennessee. The Nebraska...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Basketball's SEC Opponents Announced

The Southeastern Conference announced Tennessee Basketball's conference opponents for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday, along with the rest of the league.  Per the usual, the Vols will host nine conference games and hit the road for nine SEC contests.  Below are the BasketVols home games ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

John Fulkerson Finds Professional Basketball Home

VFL John Fulkerson will begin his professional career overseas in Belgium, where the Kingsport native will play for the Leuven Bears.  "John is an athletic, explosive player with many other qualities," said the Leuven Bears via their press release. "The sporting staff is convinced of the ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Zach Joyce Pumping Heat at Vols Facility

Zach Joyce, the twin brother of Tennessee Baseball flamethrower Ben Joyce, announced his decision to rejoin the Volunteer Baseball program earlier this month. Joyce is a former Tennessee Baseball commit out of Walters State Community College and took time off from the game after Tommy John surgery ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Vols#Sec
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location opens

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. The mega convenience store has had a cult following since it first began expanding outside of Texas in 2019. Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s is located at 2045 Genesis Road. “Crossville...
CROSSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Searching For Missing Kingsport Man

The Knoxville Police Department announce they are searching for a missing Kingsport man. According to officials, Jeremy Stout, 37, was last heard from on May 7th when he told his mother the was taking a Greyhound bus from Cherry Street to get back to his home in Kingsport. Officials said...
KINGSPORT, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy