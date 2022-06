A couple of fans ended up getting thrown out of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door during the main event after fighting with each other and security. As you can see by videos below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman and another fan in attendance), the two fans were escorted out of the arena during the main event match. They reportedly got in a fight with each other, which led to security coming down and dragging them out of their seats and taking them out of the arena.

