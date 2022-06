WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyributes) – Jeannette Arlene Bailey-Sigle, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, May 20, 2022, while at home and under hospice care, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 64. Jeannette was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February...

