Miranda Lambert Shared Her Gratitude for a Moment With ‘True Legend’ Naomi Judd

By Katie Rook
 3 days ago

In the wake of tragedy, Miranda Lambert turned to social media to share her sadness with fans over the death of “true legend” Naomi Judd . But she also revealed a moment with the country music icon from just before she died that she remained “thankful” for.

(l-r) Miranda Lambert, Wynonna Judd, and Naomi Judd | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Naomi Judd died by suicide at 76

In 2016, Judd opened up to the public about her experience with depression and mental illness through a memoir, River of Time . She used her platform to encourage others to seek help when needed.

Tragically, she died by suicide in her home in April 2022 when she was 76. Her daughter Ashley Judd was visiting at the time and revealed that she was the one to find her. Her oldest daughter Wynonna Judd shared that she got to kiss her mother on the forehead before her last goodbye.

They chose as a family to speak publicly about her cause of death to dissuade further scrutiny and gossip. Ashley revealed Judd’s mental illness lied to the famous matriarch, and led the sisters to tragedy in the end.

Miranda Lambert was ‘thankful’ she got to spend ‘just a little time’ with Naomi Judd before her death

Less than a month before Judd died, she and Wynonna reunited as The Judds to perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. They were seated with Lambert at the event, during which they sang “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Following that reunion, they seemed to be having a moment. They announced they would be kicking off a final tour in the fall. And they were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. But Wynonna and Ashley attended that ceremony in their mother’s honor the day after she died .

Judd received an outpouring of love from the country music community and some of its biggest stars, with Lambert among them. “I’m thankful I got to spend just a little time with you Naomi. True legend. Praying for peace for this family,” she captioned a Twitter post. “Rest easy.”

Miranda Lambert paid tribute to Naomi Judd on tour

As reported by Taste of Country , Lambert also honored Judd with an onstage tribute during her Bandwagon Tour. Along with Little Big Town, she sang The Judds’ number one, Grammy-winning song, “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).”

The two country music acts joined up to lead a crowd in Houston, Texas, in the classic country song. A picture of Judd appeared on a screen behind them during the performance, which came shortly after her death.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line .

RELATED: Naomi Judd Overcame ‘Debilitating and Life-Threatening’ Depression With ‘Radical Acceptance’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

