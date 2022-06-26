ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Tarek El Moussa Revealed He Could ‘Barely Walk’ After the ‘Trauma’ of His Divorce From Christina Haack

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa famously divorced while filming their HGTV show Flip or Flop . The house flippers continued working together during and after their divorce, finally walking away from the show after 10 seasons. El Moussa revealed that he had so much “trauma” after the divorce that he could “barely walk.” Here’s what both stars said about the end of their marriage.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa continued filming ‘Flip or Flop’ together throughout their divorce

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack married in 2009, years before they rocketed to TV fame. They had two children together, a daughter named Taylor, born in 2010, and a son named Brayden, born in 2015.

The couple shared a real estate business until 2008, when the economic crisis forced them to move from a $6,000/month home into a $700/month apartment (per Redbook ). They started flipping houses, and El Moussa sent an audition tape of their first flip to HGTV. The video launched Flip or Flop , which began in 2013 and ran for 10 seasons.

The show may have been life-saving for El Moussa, who learned he had cancer thanks to a fan’s concern. A Flip or Flop viewer noticed a lump on the HGTV star’s throat and reached out to producers. El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and, two months later, testicular cancer.

He has said that stress from cancer treatment and the TV show negatively impacted his relationship. El Moussa and Haack were legally divorced in 2018. They continued filming Flip or Flop after separating, but the show finally came to an end in March 2022.

Tarek El Moussa said he could ‘barely walk’ after all the ‘trauma’ of his divorce from Christina Haack

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa opened up about his divorce from Christina Haack in an interview for The Dr. Drew Podcast .

“Let’s just be honest, it was awful,” he told Dr. Drew (via E! News ). “I mean, there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I’ve ever seen. I mean, it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me.”

He said after financial struggles, his battle with cancer, and the divorce, he felt “broken.” “I’ve had a lot of different struggles in my life,” El Moussa said. “Financial struggles, personal struggles … just a whole lot of struggles, and I feel like I’m finally in a place … like I was so broken after everything I went through, literally broken, that I was devastated. I could barely walk, I was so broken as a person after going through all the trauma and the divorce and all these different things.”

The ‘Christina on the Coast’ star revealed that she felt like she was ‘drowning’ amid the end of her marriage

Christina Haack echoed Tarek El Moussa’s sentiments about their divorce in an interview with People in July 2018. She shared that she felt like she was “drowning” at the end of their marriage.

“I felt like I was drowning,” Haack said. “I was doing whatever I could to stay above water and just get through the day.”

She said her life was so entangled with El Moussa’s, they didn’t know how their family and businesses could continue after separating.

“A lot of people were thinking, ‘What’s going to happen?’ Tarek and I were so tied together on everything: real estate, the show, our children, our house,” the Christina on the Coast star explained. “It was so stressful, and everyone was worried that it was going to explode.”

Now, Haack and El Moussa are both remarried to different partners , and they share custody of their two children. They also have separate spinoff shows on HGTV.

RELATED: Christina Haack Shares Sweet Photo of Her 2 Sons Amid Life ‘Post Divorce’ – and Fans Say One Looks ‘Identical to Tarek’

Read the original article from
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 24

E J
3d ago

Y'ALL both are remarried to two different people. Why are y'all still talking about your past, you seem to be in a better place and the kids are happy and love both of you more than ever and I've seen first hand how much the two of you love those beautiful precious adorable amazing kids. Things are beautiful right now, why start going backwards and bringing up the bad stuff. Let the kids enjoy their childhood without bringing back bad memories

Reply
20
Sharon Coleman
2d ago

I wish they would get back together, he has a woman now that wants to be so much like Christina. Hoping they do come back together.

Reply(2)
6
Related
Popculture

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Show

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are set to star in a new series for HGTV. Deadline reported that the couple, who wed in October, will star in The Flipping El Moussas (working title). The news comes following the end of Tarek's other HGTV show, Flip or Flop, on which she starred alongside his ex-wife, Christina Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Home, Sweet Home! Christina Hall Shows Off Gorgeous New House, Says The Kids Are 'Settling In' Nicely

After living in quite a few different abodes over the past couple of years, Christina Hall and her family are unpacking their belongings at their stunning new pad in scenic Newport Beach, Calif.The mom-of-three, 38, offered fans a glimpse at the modern property via an Instagram video."Celebrating and settling in ... Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨," she captioned the clip. "This home has...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina El Moussa
Person
Tarek El Moussa
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Drew#Drowning
Distractify

Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their glam looks that accentuate their curves — and typically, the look is completed with cascading hair framing their faces. From time to time, The Kardashians stars have been known to rock a bob/shorter hairstyle, but in June 2022, Kendall Jenner debuted a drastic, much shorter look. Keep reading to learn all about her bixie haircut and to see what fans have to say about new 'do.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

125K+
Followers
106K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy