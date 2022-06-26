‘Big Brother’: Derrick Levasseur Would Return, but Only Under 1 Condition

After “All-Stars 2,” many Big Brother fans are not eager to see any returning players anytime soon. However, as is the nature of the CBS reality competition series, there are always rumors about former houseguests getting a second shot at winning the $500k. But Big Brother Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur has made it clear that he would only return for one specific season.

Derrick Levasseur | Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Derrick Levasseur first competed in ‘Big Brother’ Season 16

Big Brother fans met Derrick when season 16 premiered in 2014. He entered the Big Brother house and began lying right out of the gate. Derrick told his fellow houseguests that he was a parks and recreation coordinator when, in reality, he was an undercover cop.

Derrick completely dominated the game from Day 1 to Day 97. He created a two-person alliance with Cody Calafiore on Day 2, and they remained inseparable for the entire season.

Derrick and Cody made it to the final two chairs in Big Brother Season 16. And the jury crowned Derrick the winner in a 7-2 vote.

The winner reveals what it would take for him to return to the game

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Derrick shared his thoughts on returning to Big Brother .

“People are like, ‘Why won’t you go back on?’ Part of it is because my first experience was so amazing,” the previous winner admitted . “I don’t want to taint that. It is one of the highlights of my life. I know if I go back, it could never be as good. Even if I won, it could never be as good. So it’s something that I did. It was a bucket-list thing. I had literally the fairy-tale experience.”

Derrick added, “And what would I be going there for? What am I trying to prove? I love the way I played the first time around. I’m not trying to be the greatest Big Brother player of all time. Whatever people think of me, they’re going to think of me, even if I go back on and win again. If I go back on and win again, they’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, but you didn’t have to do this, so this one’s still better than you.’

“All that said, if it’s an all-winners season, I have to go,” he said. “They call me tomorrow, and they say, ‘Hey, we’re doing it. It’s all winners. No bullsh*t, no second chances. No filling in people because they were entertaining. It’s all winners: Dan [Gheesling], Will [Kirby], all the best players. You name it; they’re there. You coming or you not?’ If I don’t go, I’m going to be embarrassed. I got to go. You know what? If I finish 16th, that means I’m the 16th-best Big Brother player, and I’m cool with that.”

Survivor recently celebrated its 40th season by pitting previous winners against one another. So it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Big Brother to do the same, and if that happens, Derrick will be there.

Derrick Levasseur shares what changes he would make to ‘Big Brother’

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Derrick also revealed one aspect of Big Brother that he would like to change.

“I would prefer to see something where all players, just like HOH, get to play in the veto,” he explained. “It would decrease the potential for a prearranged plan to go into effect where they all are going to go after this one person. It would lessen the odds that someone who’s on the block could win. I just think it would bring more value to the game.”

Derrick continued, “I don’t know if it would be as entertaining, but I think it would be more like Survivor in the sense where every week, ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny. That’s something that I’d personally like to see. You don’t have nobody to blame but yourself if you go home because you at least have one opportunity. Even though it’s slim with all those people playing, you have an opportunity to play to keep yourself there in the house.”

New episodes of Big Brother premiere on July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

