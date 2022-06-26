ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Robert’s Mom Nancy Demands He Get a Paternity Test for His Child

By Megan Elliott
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Robert and his mom Nancy joined the cast of I Love a Mama’s Boy for season 3.
  • Nancy doesn’t hide her dislike of her son’s wife Kristy, saying that she’s going to make her pay for taking Robert away from her.
  • In the Jun 26 episode of the TLC show, Robert tells Kristy that his mom wants him to get a paternity test for his daughter.

Nancy isn’t holding back when it comes to her true feelings about her daughter-in-law Kristy. The overbearing mom joined the cast of the TLC series I Love a Mama’s Boy for its third season . She quickly proved that she deserved a spot on the show when she began questioning whether one of Kristy’s daughters was really her son Robert’s child.

Robert, Kristy, and Nancy are new to ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

Viewers met Robert, Kristy, and Nancy during the season 3 premiere of I Love a Mama’s Boy . He’s an MMA fighter who lives in Hesperia, California, with his wife Kristy, and their two daughters.

Kristy might be married to Robert, but his mom Nancy has never accepted their relationship. The pair eloped behind his mother’s back not long after Kristy learned she was pregnant.

“I think she’s still carrying this weight until now,” Robert said.

“She’s still trying to sabotage our marriage,” Kristy added.

Nancy thinks Kristy ‘trapped’ her son

Nancy doesn’t hold back when it comes to her feelings about her daughter-in-law.

“Kristy trapped my son Robert,” she said. “She made a big mistake taking my son from me and she’s going to pay for it. I’m going to make her pay for it.”

During the episode, she slammed Kristy’s cooking techniques and accused her of being lazy. But she took things to a whole other level when Robert stopped by her house for a visit. When he showed her photos of her kids, she questioned whether one of the girls was really his. She said she’d had her doubts about the child’s paternity from the start because she didn’t resemble her father’s side of the family.

“Get a DNA [test],” she told her son.

Robert brings up the possibility of a paternity test with Kristy

Testing kids for skin care, ancestry, and paternity, on a pharmacy shelf | Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Nancy’s suggestion that he might not be the biological father of one of his children left him stunned. While he knew his mother and his wife didn’t get along, he was shocked she’d make such an accusation.

“This is the lowest, the lowest, I’ve ever seen her pick at her. I’m so overwhelmed,” he said.

Robert doesn’t seem to have any doubt that he’s the real father of Kristy’s children. But in a teaser for the show’s June 26 episode, he still raises the idea of getting a paternity test , perhaps to appease Nancy. Exactly how Kristy responds isn’t clear, but the face she makes when he brings up the possibility of getting a DNA test suggests she’s not on board with the plan.

I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

