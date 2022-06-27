Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Possible Showers And Storms For The Fourth Of July Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking ahead at the big Fourth of July holiday weekend, there is a good chance you will be dodging showers and storms on several of the days. After a brief break from the 90s early in the week, the heat will once again build to the mid-90s by Friday, setting the stage for possible showers and gusty storms on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Currently, the timing is Saturday afternoon, evening, and overnight with lingering showers on Sunday morning. Another disturbance approaches from the south on Monday and could trigger spotty showers and storms.

The timing may change on these showers and storms.

Stay with CBS3 for updates as to whether they will dampen any major outdoor activities or fireworks displays.

Temperatures over the holiday weekend will range from near 90 on Saturday to the 80s on Sunday and Monday.