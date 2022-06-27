ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Possible Showers And Storms For The Fourth Of July Weekend

By Tammie Souza
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10p1Pb_0gMkT3TU00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking ahead at the big Fourth of July holiday weekend, there is a good chance you will be dodging showers and storms on several of the days. After a brief break from the 90s early in the week, the heat will once again build to the mid-90s by Friday, setting the stage for possible showers and gusty storms on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Currently, the timing is Saturday afternoon, evening, and overnight with lingering showers on Sunday morning. Another disturbance approaches from the south on Monday and could trigger spotty showers and storms.

The timing may change on these showers and storms.

Stay with CBS3 for updates as to whether they will dampen any major outdoor activities or fireworks displays.

Temperatures over the holiday weekend will range from near 90 on Saturday to the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls

If visiting the majestic Niagara Falls is on your bucket list, why not plan an epic voyage through amazing North American scenery as you check it off. A road trip from Philadelphia to Niagara Falls will allow you to do just that, with the added bonus of seeing some stunning natural landscapes and fabulous cities along the way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 28th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and Philadelphia Public Health

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWW0A2AWQAQQpil.jpgPhiladelphia Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia teen disappeared just before midnight

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 21, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Jainaliz M. Cruz was last seen at her home on the 2100 block of N. 8th Street around 11:30 pm. It is unknown what Cruz had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Celebrity Bartending At Ocean Drive In Sea Isle To Raise Money For Eagles Autism Foundation

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Eagles center Jason Kelce will be slinging drinks at a popular Jersey Shore bar Wednesday. For the second year, Kelce will be the celebrity bartender at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City. The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a $10 cover charge will be collected at the door. In addition to the bartending experience at the Ocean Drive, Paddy’s Green will feature a family-friendly atmosphere from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event, which include cover charge, bartending tips, raffles, autographed items, and an exclusive Team 62 pinnie, will benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge. Last year’s inaugural event raised $100,000. Since 2018 the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised $16 million for research and care programs.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 27th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and PHLInnovation

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWRxxf3XoAEaA_y.jpgCity of Philadelphia. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July
CBS Philly

Delmarva Power Presents Mobile Command Unit That Will Be Dispatched To Storm-Hit Areas In Summer

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delmarva Power says it is ready for the summer storm season. The company showed Eyewitness News their mobile command unit in Newark, Delaware, on Thursday. They call it a “storm center” on wheels. The vehicle is dispatched to storm-hit areas. Delmarva says crews have been improving the electrical grid to provide safe and reliable service. State and county emergency management officials say now is the time to prepare for severe weather.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Firework Prices Skyrocketing Amid Inflation, Supply Shortage

BOOTHWYN, Pa. (CBS) — The holiday weekend is still a few days away, but this Fourth of July, celebrating will cost you more. At Wholesale Fireworks in Boothwyn, Delaware County, the managing operator says customers are going to be paying 10 to 15% more for fireworks compared to last year. Customers are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July. “I usually buy $500 to $700 worth of fireworks,” George Barton, a customer, said. This year, amid inflation and supply chain difficulties, the costs of fireworks are soaring. “They’ve gone up, probably, in the neighborhood of 10 to 15% this year, over last year’s...
BOOTHWYN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

At Least 2 Buildings Evacuated Due To Gas Smell During Barricade Situation In West Oak Lane: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say at least two buildings were evacuated during a barricade situation in West Oak Lane. Chopper 3 was over the scene on North Sydenham Street Tuesday morning. Police say they got reports about a man armed with a bat who possibly hit a gas line in a kitchen. They say it smelled like gas near the property so two buildings on the street were evacuated. The male was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 City Pools In Wilmington, Delaware Open For Summer Season

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Wilmington, Delaware, is hoping to open all of its city pools this summer. The summer pool season kicked off Monday. Wilmington has a total of five pools. Four of them were able to open Monday and are fully staffed. Prices Pool is undergoing repairs. The city says that the location should open by mid-July. Click here for more information.
WILMINGTON, DE
UPI News

Fireworks shoot from truck that caught fire on New Jersey highway

June 27 (UPI) -- Drivers on a New Jersey highway got an unexpected light show -- and hours of delays -- when a truck carrying a load of fireworks caught fire. The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the truck's trailer caught fire about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 287, near Exit 14 and Route 22 in Bridgewater.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fire, Building Collapse That Killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner has been arrested and charged with arson in a fire and collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson. The arrest of Al-Alshraf Khalil comes less than two weeks after the deadly collapse in North Philadelphia. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. According to sources, the charges rising to homicide are still in play. “Arson killed Lieutenant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Eastbound Market Street Reduced to One Lane in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Eastbound Market Street (Route 3) is reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West (near Amtrak’s 30th Street Station) and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Greg’s Kitchen In Manayunk Reopens After 10 Months Since Flooding From Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Friday is the long-awaited reopening of one business on Main Street in Manayunk. After 10 months, Greg’s Kitchen is back open, serving breakfast. The popular neighborhood spot has been closed since around Labor Day due to flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ida. The restaurant had about seven feet of water in its basement. CBS3 spoke to owner Greg Gillin about the long recovery process, and what it will be like to be back just in time for this weekend’s Manayunk Arts Festival. “It’s exciting. It’s daunting. I couldn’t really fall asleep last night thinking about all the stuff I had to do today,” Gillin said. “It’s going to be great to see people giving us the thumbs up. One girl said she was going to be doing backflips when we opened up, and I was like, ‘Just make sure you stretch first.'” Greg’s Kitchen is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. It is located at the corner of Main and Green Streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy