60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more

Fourth of July isn't just for festivals and fireworks—it's also one of the best times of the year to shop sales on mattresses, electronics and home goods. July 4th sales offer some of the deepest discounts on tons of Reviewed-approved products and, with just over one week until the U.S. holiday, we're leading your directly to the savings at Amazon , Walmart , Lowe's and so much more.

Plenty of 4th of July sales are already live and the price cuts are seriously impressive. From markdowns on TVs and tech essentials to deals on fashion staples and furniture, these Black-Friday level delas won't disappoint.

Keep scrolling to browse bangin' bargains ahead of July 4th.

The best early 4th of July deals you can shop today

The best home and kitchen early 4th of July sales

Hosting guests this 4th of July? Head to Macy's for stellar savings on furniture and home goods. Reviewed/Macy's

If you're hosting a 4th of July barbecue this summer we've got the inside scoop on all the best home and kitchen sales to shop right now. Head to Bed Bath & Beyond , Lowe's and more for incredible savings.

Ashley Furniture : Shop the Stars & Stripes sale to save up to 40% on select in-stock furnishings, including mattresses, sofas, tables and so much more.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Snag outdoor essentials, including umbrellas, pool floats, patio furniture and outdoor dining must-haves for up to 50% off right now. Meanwhile, browse the clearance section for price cuts of up to 50%.

Butcher Box : Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get free bacon life with an active Butcher Box membership.

Frontgate : Get your home and backyard Summer ready by shopping Frontgate's 4th of July Savings event for sitewide markdowns of up to 50%. Save big on furniture, pool floats, umbrellas and more.

Green Chef : Meal prep and grocery shopping don't always fit in a packed summer schedule. Thankfully, you can get delicious meals made with organic ingredients delivered right to your front door with Green Chef. Sign up today to save as much as $130 across your first four boxes.

HSN : Save on everything from home goods to electronics today at HSN. Shop Hot Summer Deals to save up to 50% and use coupon code HELLO10 to save $10 on your first purchase.

iRobot : Make your cleaning routine easier with robot vacuums, mops and air purifiers from iRobot. Shop top models and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $29.99 or more right now.

Lowe's : Working on a few home improvement projects this summer? Head to Lowe's to shop early 4th of July deals on lawn and garden products, storage solutions, appliances, tools and more. Save up to 30% on power tools and as much as 40% on patio furniture.

Macy's : Shop the July 4th sale to save up to 65% on furniture, rugs, mattresses and more right now at Macy's. Meanwhile, enter coupon code SAVE at checkout to enjoy an extra 20% off on select sale items.

Overstock : Shopping for home goods? Head to Overstock to save up to 70% on thousands of home essentials during the 4th of July Clearance sale.

Sears : Shop huge discounts on home appliances right now at Sears. Save up to 35% on select ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and more during the 4th of July preview sale.

Sur la Table : With farm stand season upon us, it's the perfect time to prep healthy and locally-sourced meals. To make your dishes shine, consider investing in some new cookware from Sur La Table. Shop the sale section to save up to 50% now and snag cookware sets for up to 60% off.

Target : Target is offering tons of Red Hot Savings ahead of Monday, July 4 . Shop now for huge savings on outdoor furniture, pool floats, toys and summer essentials.

The Home Depot : Browse Home Depot's early holiday offers to save on tools, outdoor power equipment, grills, furniture, patio essentials and more.

Wayfair : Shop the 4th of July sale to save as much as 60% on home goods, furniture, bedding and more.

The best mattress and bedding early 4th of July sales

Sleep soundly this 4th of July with a new mattress from Casper. Reviewed/Casper

For a cozy place to crash after 4th of July fireworks consider soft and supportive sleepers from Awara , Saatva and Nectar . Shop dreamy deals on mattresses and bedding from our favorite sleep retailers now.

Amerisleep : Looking to catch up on some shut eye? Save $450 on mattresses from Amerisleep with coupon code AS450 and enjoy 30% off adjustable bed bundles.

Avocado : Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save $100 on select mattresses when you enter coupon code USA at checkout. Meanwhile, use discount code JULY to enjoy as much as $250 off luxury sleepers.

Awara : Awara mattresses are some of our favorites and they're selling for $300 off right now. Place your order today to snag a free sheet set, mattress protector and pillow pair with your qualifying mattress purchase.

Casper : Dreaming of better sleep? Shop the 4th of July sale to save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% on everything else.

Cocoon by Sealy : Give your bedroom a refresh by shopping markdowns of up to 35% on Chill mattresses right now.

DreamCloud : Shop DreamCloud's 4th of July Early Access sale to save $200 on a Reviewed-approved mattresses and snag up to $499 worth of sleep accessories for free.

Leesa : Summer can be hectic. If you're looking for a way to catch up on your sleep in between fun in the sun, consider a new mattress from Leesa—the brand that makes our favorite upgrade pick . Shop now to save up to $700 on mattresses and get two free pillows, too.

Nectar : Nectar makes tons of top-tier sleepers and right now you can take one home for $100 off. Enjoy big savings on mattresses and get tons of free sleep accessories right now during the Early Access 4th of July sale.

Nest Bedding : Shop early 4th of July mattresses deals at Nest Bedding and save 10% on select sleepers right now.

Purple : Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now you can pick one up for as much as $500 off.

Saatva : Bring resort-style luxury into your own home with a Saatva mattress. Shop best-selling sleepers for up to $450 off right now.

Serta : Upgrade your master suite or guest room with a Serta sleeper. Shop select mattresses and adjustable base sets and save up to $800 through Monday, July 11 .

The best tech early 4th of July sales

Find early 4th of July deals on must-have tech right now at Best Buy, HP and Samsung. Reviewed/Microsoft

July 4th is one of the best times to shop mid-summer markdowns on some of the hottest tech on the market. Save big on smartphones, laptops, TVs and so much more right now with these early holiday discounts.

Amazon : Amazon's early 4th of July deals offer the best prices on tech, home goods, kitchen essentials, fashion and more.

Best Buy : The best electronics and appliances can be pricy, but you can shop hundreds of top-performing models for less this 4th of July at Best Buy. Browse clearance items, appliance sales and the brand's selection of daily deals for the best discounts.

HP : Save up to 70% on laptops, monitors, printers and more by shopping HP's 4th of July deals right now.

Samsung : Save hundreds when you shop early 4th of July sales on Samsung smartphones, TVs, wearables, appliances and more today.

Walmart : Looking for affordable tech? Shop Walmart's early 4th of July discounts to scoop stellar rollbacks on must-have gadgets like TVs, laptops and smart appliances. Meanwhile, snag incredible markdowns on patio furniture, pool toys, fashion essentials, home goods, kitchen tools and more.

The best lifestyle early 4th of July sales

Solo Stove has tons of hot deals ahead of 4th of July—shop best-selling fire pits now. Reviewed/Solo Stove

From fire pits to pet supplies, we rounded up all the best 4th of July lifestyle deals you can already shop right now.

Academy Sports + Outdoors : Find the best prices on sports gear, exercise equipment and outdoor must-haves right now at Academy. Shop clearance items to save up to 50% today.

Atlas Coffee Club : If coffee is your love language, we're on the same page. Enjoy some new java by signing up for an Atlas Coffee Club subscription today. Get your first bag free when you subscribe right now and sang up to $50 off select gifts, too.

Chewy : Shop wag-worthy deals ahead of 4th of July right now at Chewy. Save big on dog and cat toys, treats and so much more.

Happy Planner : We think Happy Planners are fun to use and great for staying organized. Shop the Summer sale to save up to 75% on select planners and accessories right now.

Sam's Club : Save money at the pump and stock your cabinets for less with a Sam's Club membership. Subscribe for a $45 membership today and get $45 off your first in-club purchase for a limited time.

Shutterfly : Save 50% on almost everything, plus enjoy a whopping 25% off your entire order with coupon code EXTRA25 .

Solo Stove : Bring the heat to your next summer soirée with a smokeless fire pit from Solo Stove. Shop reviewed-approved models for up to 45% off right now.

The best fashion and beauty early 4th of July sales

Shop early 4th of July sales at Kate Spade Surprise, Nordstrom, Madewell and so much more. Reviewed/Kate Spade

Searching for chic summer fashion? Look to Nordstrom , Kate Spade Surprise and Madewell for incredible savings on dresses, shorts, tops, handbags and more.

Aerie : Still looking for a new swimsuit? Save up to 50% on one-pieces and bikinis now at Aerie and enjoy up to 50% off select tops, bottoms, dresses and more.

Adidas : Save big on sneakers and sporty fashion today at Adidas. Shop the sale section for markdowns of up to 50% while supplies last and use coupon code SAVINGS to enjoy $30 off orders of $100 or more.

Athleta : Shop the sale section to save up to 50% on best-selling bras, swimsuits, leggings, tops and so much more.

American Eagle : Save 50% of must-have jeans and shorts and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more right now.

Anthropologie : Pick up trendy summer dresses for less or opt for affordable home goods to give your interiors a refresh. Shop the sale section for big savings across all categories right now.

Banana Republic Factory : Save up to 50% off sitewide plus enjoy free shipping or orders of $50 or more when you sign up for a rewards account.

Eddie Bauer : Shop markdowns of up to 50% on outerwear and trendy pieces for men, women and kids right now at Eddie Bauer's 4th of July sale.

Everlane : Refresh your wardrobe right now by shopping Everlane's sale section for deep discounts on dresses, activewear, denim and more.

EyeBuyDirect : Need a new pair of glasses? Head to EyeBuyDirect to save up to 30% on lenses and and frames when you enter coupon code LOVE30 at checkout.

JCPenney : Pick up wardrobe basics for the whole family right now at JCPenney. Shop summertime savings on select clothing, shoes, home goods and more now.

Kate Spade Surprise : Head to Kate Spade Surprise to save as much as 75% on must-have totes, crossbodies, satchels and more.

lululemon : lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic leggings, sports bras, tanks and more.

Madewell : Find summer fashion steals right now at Madewell. Enjoy an extra 20% off sale items when you enter coupon code SALEONSALE at checkout.

Michael Kors : Shop the Semi-Annual sale for markdowns of up to 60% on apparel, handbags and accessories for men and women.

Nordstrom : Whether you're looking for cute summer dresses for yourself or trendy outfits for the kids, Nordstrom has all your fashion needs covered. Save big on clothes, shoes and homes goods by shopping the retailer's huge sale section today.

Revolve : Looking for wedding guest dresses? Revolve has your back. Save up to 65% on dresses, tops, pants and more right now when you shop the retailer's huge sale section.

Saks Fifth Avenue : Shop the Designer sale to save up to 60% on clothing, accessories and shoes right now at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Spanx : Spanx leggings are cult-favorite and, right now, they're on mega sale during the retailer's End of Season sale. Save an extra 30% on sale items, including leggings, sports bras and shapewear, when you enter coupon code SALE at checkout.

Tory Burch : Lift your style with trendy shoes, handbags, clothing and accessories from Tory Burch. Shop the Semi-Annual sale to save an extra 25% on already-reduced sale items through Tuesday, June 28 .

Under Armour : Shop the Semi-Annual sale today and save up to 50% on activewear, sneakers and more.

Urban Outfitters : Want to add some new dresses and denim to your wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to save up to 25% on select items.

Victoria's Secret : Whether you're looking for sleepwear, swimsuits or sports bras, Victoria's Secret has all your shopping needs covered. Shop the Semi-Annual sale to save as much as 60% right now.

► Amazon tech deals: Shop early Amazon Prime Day tech deals on Samsung TVs, AirPods, Lenovo laptops and more

When is 4th of July 2022?

Fourth of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Monday, July 4 . The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2022 sales start?

While we expect to see the biggest 4th of July sales drop in the days leading up to 4th of July proper, there are already tons of early holiday deals going on right now. For instance, you can shop early 4th of July sales today at Nectar , Macy's and Walmart .

What are the best 4th of July 2022 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the year, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon , Walmart , Lowe's , Target and so much more. You'll also find huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of Anthropologie , lululemon and Macy's . Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories on 4th of July.

Where should I shop this 4th of July 2022?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop-shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart , Lowe's and Nordstrom . Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved retailers—like Saatva and Madewell —are also offering impressive price cuts.

