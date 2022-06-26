ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, Hopkins top Scheels' State Legion Baseball Poll

In this week’s Scheels’ Statewide American Legion Baseball poll, Willmar has taken over the No. 1 spot with Hopkins second and Farmington third.

Willmar is the class of western Minnesota, while Hopkins, last year’s state Legion runner-up, went 6-0 in the recent Snakepit Invitational at Burnsville’s Alimagnet Park.

Here are this week’s rankings: 1. Willmar, 2. Hopkins, 3. Farmington, 4. Mankato National, 5. Stillwater, 6. Maple Grove, 7. St. Louis Park, 8. Chanhassen, 9. Grand Rapids, 10. Alexandria, 11. Moorhead Blues, 12. Bemidji, 13. Chaska, 14. Woodbury Blue, 15. Rosetown, 16. Rosemount, 17. Buffalo, 18. Edina, 19. Sartell, 20. Chester Bird (Golden Valley).

College players

help local teams

The Hopkins and Excelsior American Legion Baseball teams are rolling this summer, thanks in part to the presence of key college freshmen.

As long as college freshmen were born after Jan. 1, 2001, they are eligible for an extra summer of Legion ball. Hopkins has three collegians back who played key roles on last year’s state and Central Plains Region runner-up teams. Ryder Lane, Americo Sculati and Jackson View are two-way players.

Hopkins head coach Tyler Brodersen said, “Jackson can play any position on the field.”

In the Snakepit Invitational, which Hopkins won, Sculati showed his power by hitting a 400-foot home run that cleared the center field fence.

Coach Rob Hager’s Excelsior club is blessed to have Cam Haaland back as a college freshman. Haaland pitched for Grinnell College in Iowa this spring.

Nic Beeninga’s

efficient pitching

In Wayzata, the Beeninga brothers are more famous for basketball than baseball. But that might change now that Nic Beeninga has emerged as one of the top pitchers for the Wayzata American Legion team. He threw 75 pitches in six innings as Wayzata upset St. Louis Park in a South Hennepin League game June 21.

