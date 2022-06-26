ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Biden signs biggest bipartisan gun control legislation in decades

President Joe Biden signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation specifically written to keep guns away from dangerous people on Saturday. The bill, which was developed in the wake of the deadly Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School, passed through both the Senate and House of Representatives last week. The law heightens background checks on young gun buyers between 18 and 21 years of age and encourages states to adopt more “red flag” laws that would deny guns to people who may be dangerous. It also closes the “boyfriend loophole,” by adding dating partners to the list of domestic abusers who are prohibited from buying firearms. It marks the biggest federal gun control bill in decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4bUd_0gMkSpLy00
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Andrew Harnik, AP

US bans Russian gold imports at G-7 as leaders consider new sanctions over Ukraine war

The U.S. announced on Sunday that it will ban new imports of Russian gold as it steps up efforts to deprive Vladimir Putin of the financial resources he needs to maintain his assault on Ukraine. Biden administration officials made the announcement as the U.S. president prepared to meet in Germany with leaders of France, Germany, Canada, the U.K., Italy and Japan, which form the economic alliance known as the Group of Seven. Other G-7 nations are expected to follow suit, with the United Kingdom being chief among them. Gold is a top export for Russia and a source of significant revenue for the nation. About 90% of Russia's gold exports are to G-7 nations.

G-7 world leaders will hold sessions on a range of economic challenges while in Germany, including rising prices, food shortages and the possibility of a global recession. Biden and G-7 leaders announced the launch of a global infrastructure initiative on Sunday that is meant to help low- and middle-income countries better address their development problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250w09_0gMkSpLy00
A Ukrainian serviceman holds rocket fragments at the ruins of the sports complex of the National Technical University in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 24, 2022, damaged during a night of shelling. The building received significant damage. A fire broke out in one part but firefighters managed to put it out. Andrii Marienko, AP

Protests, celebrations held across the nation after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

Some in celebration and others in outrage, thousands took to the streets on Saturday following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington. Others carried signs and chanted in cities big and small across the country, including Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York City. In the sweltering 90-degree heat, people chanted and held signs outside the high court, where a barricade was erected and officers were staged. Activists splattered red paint on the sidewalk to look like blood, leading to two arrests for alleged destruction of property.

Real quick

Colorado Avalanche win Stanley Cup title after rallying against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2001 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 Sunday night. The win not only marks Colorado's third title in franchise history, but it also ended Tampa Bay's reign as back-to-back champions. Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon had his best game of the series with a goal and an assist in the second period to help the Avalanche win and secure a 16-4 playoff record in 2022. Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar would go on to be voted the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after recording 29 points. Makar (23 years, 239 days) became the youngest defenseman in 52 years to win the Conn Smythe Trophy and third overall to do so at age 23 or younger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDhIM_0gMkSpLy00
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog lifts the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Two Americans captured by Russian forces could face the death penalty. Can the US save them?

A top Ukrainian official says his country is working toward a prisoner swap to free two U.S. military veterans captured by Russian forces while serving as war volunteers in Ukraine: Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27. But while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would fight for their release, some experts and former U.S. ambassadors say efforts to negotiate the men's return face far stiffer headwinds, citing a Russian desire to discourage war volunteers by punishing the men and U.S-Russian diplomatic relations being at an all-time low. Two Britons and a Moroccan were recently sentenced to death by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, but several experts told USA TODAY that Russia may be reluctant to further inflame tensions by allowing executions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbBev_0gMkSpLy00
Two U.S. military vets who went to fight Russia are missing in Ukraine. GETTY / AP

​​​​ Like this roundup of stories? Sign up for "The Short List" newsletter here . Now also on text messages !

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Comments / 1664

True.American
3d ago

What another unconstitutional thing that this president is done . It’s going to be overturned by the Supreme Court but man what a waste of taxpayers money!!!

Reply(311)
744
raydio.active
3d ago

No such thing as bipartisan gun control. Its gun grabbing democrats and RINOs!!! Show me a criminal that listens to gun control and follows gun laws and I'll eat my shoe! 🖕🏼 🐑

Reply(111)
706
forked red tail
3d ago

I really wish the government would realize that gun laws only hurt law abiding citizens, criminals don't care and will always get a weapon if they want.

Reply(54)
418
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Avalanche#Tampa Bay Lightning#Politics Federal#Robb Elementary School#Senate#House Of Representatives#Republicans#The Supreme Court#The White House#Ap#Russian#G 7
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
The Spun

Breaking: Russian Court Makes Ruling On Brittney Griner

We have breaking news out Moscow. A Russian court has decided on a new ruling regarding the Brittney Griner case, and it's not a positive development. Despite overwhelming support for Griner to return home, a Russian court has decided the WNBA star will remain in Russian custody for the next six months.
SPORTS
