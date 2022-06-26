Coast Guard rescues 7 after boat struck by lightning off Clearwater coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued seven people after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The five women and two men were returned without medical concerns to the air station, where family greeted them. [ PETTY OFFICER 1ST CLASS AYLA HUDSON | U.S. Coast Guard ]

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter lifted seven boaters to safety after their 39-foot vessel was struck by lightning 100 miles off the Clearwater coast Saturday.

The five women and two men were participating in a fishing tournament when their boat encountered a lightning storm, according to a Coast Guard new release. None sustained serious injuries.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” Coast Guard pilot Lt. David McKinley said in a statement.

Fortunately, McKinley said, the boaters were equipped with an emergency beacon, flares and a maritime radio to ensure a quick rescue.

The boaters were transported safely back to a Coast Guard air station in Clearwater where they were greeted by waiting family members.