Amite City, LA

Louisiana Woman Arrested After Human Remains Found Underneath Unoccupied Home

By Jude Walker
 3 days ago
An Amite woman has been arrested after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home on Friday, June 24. Authorities with the Amite Police Department obtained a search warrant and went to...

Authorities search for Louisiana man who allegedly poured acid and bleach on victim's face

ROSELAND, La. (TCD) -- Authorities are actively searching for a 35-year-old suspect who allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on a victim's face. According to a news release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, on June 22, deputies responded to a home to a report of a domestic incident. James Ballard had reportedly poured the acid and bleach on the victim, which caused chemical burns.
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A manhunt is underway after a New Orleans murder suspect fled to Tennessee and reportedly shot a police officer, according to law enforcement sources. According to the New Orleans Police Department, BJ Brown, 32, shot and killed a woman just before 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 27) in the Iberville Housing Development on Bienville Street.
23-year-old identified as man fatally shot inside vehicle in Harvey

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Harvey on Sunday afternoon as 23-year-old Yahke Hogan. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting, which was reported about 4:30 p.m., according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the agency. The Sheriff's...
WATCH: Hammer-swinging burglar botches break-in attempt

AMITE - Deputies are looking for a man caught on camera trying to break into a convenience store using a hammer. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office shared surveillance footage showing the shirtless culprit walking up to The Three Stooges store on US 51 in Amite and smashing the glass entrance. In that video, the man swung the hammer several times but ran off just seconds later when he failed to get inside.
Human remains found underneath Amite residence; woman arrested

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite woman is behind bars after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home Friday (June 24). Authorities arrested Joanna Phelps, 39, and she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for principle to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.
Family demanding answers as 15-year-old suspect who was shot by police is being denied to see his family while hospitalized

KENNER, La. — A 15-year-old who was shot and injured by a Kenner police officer during a police chase is being denied to see his family. The incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when authorities tried to stop a car in the Susan Park area. However, investigators state that the car refused to stop and a passenger got out of the vehicle on South Cumberland in Metairie and ran away.
Mississippi woman sentenced for smothering 10-year-old boy, burning him with lit cigarette

A Mississippi woman accused of burning a child with a lit cigarette and attempting to smother the child pleaded guilty in George County Circuit Court last week. Ava Jean Keel, now 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of felonious child abuse. Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Keel to 20 years on each count, with 10 years to serve. Krebs ordered that the sentences run concurrently.
Teenager hurt in shooting on North Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Monday near the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting, but have not released the teenager's condition. No more information about what led to the...
Woman arrested after human remains found under vacant home in Amite

AMITE - A woman was arrested after possible human remains were found buried under a vacant home in Amite, authorities said. According to the Amite Police Department, officers and deputies went to a home in the 300 block of South Third Street on Saturday with a search warrant. After seeing...
Community Policy