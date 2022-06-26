ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cities for Bagel Lovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRDlo_0gMkRLLj00 According to a report published by Statista, over 202 million Americans ate bagels in 2020.

Although bagel lovers are passionate about what makes a good one – most will cite a crispy exterior and soft, doughy interior – there is diverging consensus on who does it best. Whether the secret is in the tap water as many New York City bakers claim or the wood-fired oven required for Montreal-style bagels or any other factor, everyone knows when they’ve found their favorite bagel spot. (Enjoy bagel sandwiches for breakfast? Here is the best breakfast sandwich in every state .)

24/7 Tempo has reviewed data collected by the lawn care site Lawn Love for their report on 2022’s Best Cities for Bagel Lovers to compile a list of the ideal places to enjoy this iconic breakfast bread.

In the report, 158 of the most populous U.S. cities were ranked based on an index consisting of the number of establishments serving bagels per square mile, number of highly-rated establishments serving bagels, average consumer rating, average monthly Google search volume for bagel-related terms in the past year, and the total number of reviews. Data for Lawn Love’s index came from Google Ads and TripAdvisor. (24/7 Tempo added population data from the 2019 American Community Survey from the  U.S. Census Bureau.)

Brought to North America by Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe, bagels carry a cultural heritage that took root in New York City in the 19th century. Today, New York has hundreds of bagel shops and the bagel is daily fare for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of locals. It’s not surprising, then, that Gotham is ranked as the best city for bagel lovers by far, with an overall score of 87.74 out of 100 – miles ahead of No. 2 San Francisco, scoring a mere 39.75/100. (No wonder the bagel represents New York in our list of signature dishes from 50 New York cities .)

Recent years have also seen a bagel boom in California, with artisan bakers popping up in many neighborhoods. Indeed, four of the 25 best cities for bagels are in California. Other states with multiple bagel-loving cities are Florida, Illinois, and Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ne9eB_0gMkRLLj00

25. Oklahoma City, Okla.
> Overall score: 16.98/100
> Access rank: #146 out of 158
> Quality rank: #6 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #90 out of 158
> Population: 655,158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iH4IN_0gMkRLLj00

24. Miami, Fla.
> Overall score: 17.18/100
> Access rank: #9 out of 158
> Quality rank: #89 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #24 out of 158
> Population: 442,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjzxt_0gMkRLLj00

23. Pasadena, Calif.
> Overall score: 17.32/100
> Access rank: #24 out of 158
> Quality rank: #36 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #70 out of 158
> Population: 141,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fh8zU_0gMkRLLj00

22. Los Angeles, Calif.
> Overall score: 17.48/100
> Access rank: #29 out of 158
> Quality rank: #41 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #2 out of 158
> Population: 3,979,537

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhzjf_0gMkRLLj00

21. Richmond, Va.
> Overall score: 17.54/100
> Access rank: #15 out of 158
> Quality rank: #58 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #47 out of 158
> Population: 226,622

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUnnc_0gMkRLLj00

20. Providence, R.I.
> Overall score: 17.97/100
> Access rank: #11 out of 158
> Quality rank: #77 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #69 out of 158
> Population: 190,934

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7CS7_0gMkRLLj00

19. Alexandria, Va.
> Overall score: 18.07/100
> Access rank: #6 out of 158
> Quality rank: #111 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #56 out of 158
> Population: 159,467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xE1Mc_0gMkRLLj00

18. Philadelphia, Pa.
> Overall score: 18.08/100
> Access rank: #17 out of 158
> Quality rank: #57 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #6 out of 158
> Population: 1,603,797

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJ8IM_0gMkRLLj00

17. Savannah, Ga.
> Overall score: 18.15/100
> Access rank: #42 out of 158
> Quality rank: #7 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #19 out of 158
> Population: 147,780

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kkZm_0gMkRLLj00

16. Portland, Ore.
> Overall score: 18.24/100
> Access rank: #19 out of 158
> Quality rank: #38 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #15 out of 158
> Population: 653,467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZH4f_0gMkRLLj00

15. San Diego, Calif.
> Overall score: 18.26/100
> Access rank: #26 out of 158
> Quality rank: #33 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #11 out of 158
> Population: 1,423,852

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBtlu_0gMkRLLj00

14. Rochester, N.Y.
> Overall score: 18.43/100
> Access rank: #14 out of 158
> Quality rank: #54 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #56 out of 158
> Population: 211,328

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew9cF_0gMkRLLj00

13. Seattle, Wash.
> Overall score: 20.07/100
> Access rank: #16 out of 158
> Quality rank: #30 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #10 out of 158
> Population: 737,015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdha7_0gMkRLLj00

12. Honolulu, Hawaii
> Overall score: 20.10/100
> Access rank: #12 out of 158
> Quality rank: #46 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #12 out of 158
> Population: 405,295

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Si3YL_0gMkRLLj00

11. New Orleans, La.
> Overall score: 20.37/100
> Access rank: #32 out of 158
> Quality rank: #4 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #21 out of 158
> Population: 383,997

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjUsk_0gMkRLLj00

10. Aurora, Ill.
> Overall score: 20.70/100
> Access rank: #118 out of 158
> Quality rank: #2 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #135 out of 158
> Population: 180,542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKuc2_0gMkRLLj00

9. Chicago, Ill.
> Overall score: 20.80/100
> Access rank: #21 out of 158
> Quality rank: #8 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #4 out of 158
> Population: 2,693,959

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8JDy_0gMkRLLj00

8. Yonkers, N.Y.
> Overall score: 21.76/100
> Access rank: #25 out of 158
> Quality rank: #3 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #60 out of 158
> Population: 211,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBrzi_0gMkRLLj00

7. Orlando, Fla.
> Overall score: 22.24/100
> Access rank: #8 out of 158
> Quality rank: #48 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #3 out of 158
> Population: 307,573

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2x3n_0gMkRLLj00

6. Las Vegas, Nev.
> Overall score: 22.75/100
> Access rank: #7 out of 158
> Quality rank: #56 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #5 out of 158
> Population: 641,903

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXNIf_0gMkRLLj00

5. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
> Overall score: 24.82/100
> Access rank: #5 out of 158
> Quality rank: #79 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #25 out of 158
> Population: 182,760

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vypJi_0gMkRLLj00

4. Washington, D.C.
> Overall score: 26.04/100
> Access rank: #4 out of 158
> Quality rank: #83 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #8 out of 158
> Population: 705,749

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7uHa_0gMkRLLj00

3. Boston, Mass.
> Overall score: 30.45/100
> Access rank: #3 out of 158
> Quality rank: #42 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #9 out of 158
> Population: 694,295

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP3FI_0gMkRLLj00

2. San Francisco, Calif.
> Overall score: 39.75/100
> Access rank: #2 out of 158
> Quality rank: #5 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #7 out of 158
> Population: 881,549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPgzr_0gMkRLLj00

1. New York City, N.Y.
> Overall score: 87.74/100
> Access rank: #1 out of 158
> Quality rank: #1 out of 158
> Popularity rank: #1 out of 158
> Population: 8,804,190

