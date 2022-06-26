Florida man arrested after trying to enter Disney shopping center with firearm and ammunition without a concealed carry license, authorities say

Florida, Orlando, Disney Springs, outdoor mall. Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A man was arrested after deputies say he entered a Disney shopping center with a gun and ammunition.

Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, of Florida was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

Local news reported that deputies said that they found a Glock 19, magazines and a box of ammo.

A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he tried to enter a Disney shopping center with a gun and ammunition, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, of Royal Palm Beach was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, WFLA-TV reported.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an individual carrying a weapon at Disney Springs last month, on May 27, the outlet reported.

WFLA reported that he was first stopped after walking through the security system. Lopez was taken to a checkpoint for a search when he told the security team that he had a knife inside of his bag.

When security informed him that he needed to still check his bag, he allegedly said that he had something else "that I want to put back in my car," according to the local news report.

Per the report, when authorities arrived at the scene they seized a Glock 19 gun, two magazines, and a small box of ammo from Lopez. The gun reportedly did not have a serial number.

"We checked the firearm for a serial number none could be located," the sheriff's office said, according to an incident report obtained by Newsweek . "We were told by Aaron that the firearm is a Glock clone and he has to submit paperwork to the state to have a serial number assigned."

The sheriff's office claimed that Aaron told deputies that "he had a valid carry conceal firearm license but as mentioned above none could be located through any law enforcement database," according to the outlet, citing the incident report.