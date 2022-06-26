ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida man arrested after trying to enter Disney shopping center with firearm and ammunition without a concealed carry license, authorities say

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CE3Lt_0gMkRF3N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATJLY_0gMkRF3N00
Florida, Orlando, Disney Springs, outdoor mall.

Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

  • A man was arrested after deputies say he entered a Disney shopping center with a gun and ammunition.
  • Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, of Florida was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.
  • Local news reported that deputies said that they found a Glock 19, magazines and a box of ammo.

A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he tried to enter a Disney shopping center with a gun and ammunition, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, of Royal Palm Beach was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, WFLA-TV reported.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an individual carrying a weapon at Disney Springs last month, on May 27, the outlet reported.

WFLA reported that he was first stopped after walking through the security system. Lopez was taken to a checkpoint for a search when he told the security team that he had a knife inside of his bag.

When security informed him that he needed to still check his bag, he allegedly said that he had something else "that I want to put back in my car," according to the local news report.

Per the report, when authorities arrived at the scene they seized a Glock 19 gun, two magazines, and a small box of ammo from Lopez. The gun reportedly did not have a serial number.

"We checked the firearm for a serial number none could be located," the sheriff's office said, according to an incident report obtained by Newsweek . "We were told by Aaron that the firearm is a Glock clone and he has to submit paperwork to the state to have a serial number assigned."

The sheriff's office claimed that Aaron told deputies that "he had a valid carry conceal firearm license but as mentioned above none could be located through any law enforcement database," according to the outlet, citing the incident report.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 55

Victoria Ruzzo Metz
2d ago

Im not against guns. I'm for them. But carring a unregistered gun no serial numbers extra bulets and a knife is a little concerning on a Disney property. I don't think this guy had good intentions. I think he was caught before he did a violent act of cowardness. If any of my fellow gun carriers and myself thinks that this was ok, even the NRA wouldn't think he had good intentions. Im thinking they just saved many lives.

Reply(2)
13
Evelyn Doring
2d ago

Desantis said the scotus case doesn't have anything to do with Florida conceal carry WITH a permit law.Box of ammo, a no serial numbered gun and a knife...uhg.And businesses CAN post a sign saying NOT allowed to carry here, he was stopped at a security area Then searched.Good thing they didn't just count on a sign

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SCDNReports

Florida Mother Gunned Down at Daycare While Holding Child

Florida Mother Shot to Death While Holding ChildFlorida Mugshot. A mother in Florida was shot to death while holding her baby by the child’s father. Mic’keya Montgomery was picking her baby up from a daycare center in DeKalb County when the baby’s father, Taco Nash, showed up at the center holding a gun.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Shopping Center#Getty Images#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
SCDNReports

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP Shooting

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP ShootingSCDN photo archives. Florida police are on the hunt for the man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting at an IHOP restaurant. The deadly incident happened Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on 320 Dirksen Drive. Police say 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. got into an altercation with 36-year-old James Shirley of DeBary. McKnight shot Shirley and fled the scene.
Insider

Insider

474K+
Followers
29K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy