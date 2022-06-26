ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles...

Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Mesa and south central Garfield Counties through 845 PM MDT At 810 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parachute, or 31 miles northeast of Grand Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and Brief Heavy Rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Parachute around 830 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 58 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

