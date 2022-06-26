ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reverse Raffle sets record for East Bladen athletics

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High School played host to one of the largest-ever cookouts on Saturday, with “The Cooks” grilling 600 steaks for the annual East Bladen Booster Club’s Reverse Raffle Steak Dinner.

The term “annual,” however, is a part of the story that has become almost legendary.

Nobody seems to know exactly how many years it’s been going on. Some say 30. Some say 40. And all say “at least.”

What they do know is that the 2022 event sold more tickets than ever before, with 299 sold up to Saturday afternoon. As always the last ticket, in this case No. 300, was saved for the actual raffle event and auctioned off when things were whittled down to the last three numbers.

“This should be called the Russell Priest Raffle, because he was the man when it came to selling tickets,” said Ricky Leinwand, a local businessman and member of the Eagles Booster Club. “He ran this for years and always sold a majority of the tickets.”

And now, after Russell passed away not long ago, his wife Doll jumped in to honor his memory.

“He had such a passion for this because it helps all the sports,” said Doll, who was stationed at the desk taking money and checking tickets. “The least I could do is to help somehow and sell tickets.”

One of those tickets she purchased was in her husband’s memory.

Last year, the event sold more than 270 tickets and helped raise about $18,000 for East Bladen athletics. That was a record then — until this year.

“People really step up for this … the support is just fantastic,” Doll said. “Some of these people have been coming for many years.”

Ray Cross, who has served as the Booster Club’s president for a number of years over two stints, said the Reverse Raffle is very important to athletics at East Bladen.

“Without this, we’d be very limited,” he said. “So yes, it’s really important — and we get so much help from students, parents, coaches and volunteers.”

As the Booster Club’s primary fundraiser, the Reverse Raffle helps to pay for uniforms, equipment and more.

In addition, the Booster Club gets the student-athletes involved by matching and monies — up to $2,500 — the team raises to help pay for field beautification, improvements and basketball court improvements.

How it works

Each year, the Reverse Raffle gives away three prizes: $1,000 for third place; $2,000 for second place; and $3,000 for first place. But there is also a wildcard involved.

With 299 tickets sold before the event, each number is on a ping-pong ball and there is a lottery-type of machine that pops up a ball one at a time. The number on each ball eliminates that ticket number, and that continues until there are only three balls remaining.

That’s when the fun starts.

Ball No. 300 then goes up for auction, and the bidding can be fast, furious and large. On Saturday, Kent Fisher won the rights to No. 300 with a bid of $2,000 — and it paid off.

After the fourth ball was eliminated, Diane Fisher’s ball popped out and earned her $1,000. Moments later, Tyrone Mathis’ ball popped out and earned him $2,000 … leaving Kent Fisher’s ball the lone remaining winner, this one for $3,000.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

