Fort Lauderdale, FL

For some South Florida churches, the end of Roe v. Wade is a moment to celebrate

By Amber Randall, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

While many are mourning the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights, the overturning of Roe v. Wade is cause for celebration for some church congregations in South Florida.

Some church leaders took a moment before their Sunday sermons to address the issue and recognize what they consider a victory for their cause.

“This decision that overturned Roe v. Wade that is now going to provide a measure of protection for every unborn child,” said Doug Sauder, lead pastor at Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale, during a Sunday morning church service. “And that is something that we could celebrate as God’s people.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning with a conservative majority, rolling back the constitutional protection for women seeking abortions after almost fifty years and paving the way for states to ban abortions.

Protests against the decision took place across the nation. In South Florida, activists took to the streets Friday night to express anger and frustration at losing these protections. For them, they say it’s a fearful time.

It’s also left them wondering what other rights might be lost in the future as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas argued that the court should also revisit the high court rulings that protect same sex marriage and contraceptive use.

But for churches, the Supreme Court’s ruling was one they hoped for but didn’t think would happen in their lifetimes.

“But I want to take a moment to say ‘wow.’ I’m trying to curb my enthusiasm. I am very aware of the fact that not everyone shares my enthusiasm,” said Tom Hendrikse, senior pastor with Rio Vista church in Fort Lauderdale, during service. “This is a deeply painful issue for some.”

At First Baptist, lead pastor James Welch said the decision was one that he had been praying for for over two decades of his life.

“We have marched down streets. We have gone to clinics and prayed outside of them,” he said. “And in my lifetime to see this ... it’s just phenomenal.”

Some pastors also used the moment to remind their congregations to keep serving in the community and to remind them that not everyone was happy with the decision from the court.

“We are also mindful that this is a painful and divisive issue, one that impacts many in greatly varying ways. We are praying earnestly for our country and for all in government, and most especially for you, our members, as you process the decision,” said David Cassidy, lead pastor with Spanish River Church in Boca Raton, in a newsletter.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
