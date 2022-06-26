ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AOC: Arkansas abortion ban ‘will kill people’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep....

Nadine Lynch
2d ago

AOC Needs to worry about herself not what Arkansas is doing she can't help the people in her own district let alone anybody else's district, she needs to keep her nose out of Arkansas

40
P M
2d ago

She’s all an act! The socialists like Soros and dems pay her a lot of money to act like she’s a Hollywood celeb. She’s about as smart as a door knobOnly one killing here is the woman that walks through that Planned Parenthood door and only one comes out alive

27
truth to power
2d ago

AOC needs to go back to making coffee. There were 17.4 deaths of women per every 100,000 live births. That is .000174 deaths. 20%-40% of those were due to high blood pressure, hemorrhaging, or infection.

12
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
