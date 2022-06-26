ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Police investigate vandalism at Virginia pregnancy center

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0gMkQexd00

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion.

Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray painted with graffiti. The words "If abortion ain't safe, you ain't safe" were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall.

Several windows were also broken.

Police say security footage shows four masked individuals committing the vandalism early Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, said Virginia State Police are available to assist in the investigation.

"There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground," he wrote.

Youngkin said Friday after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights that he hopes to outlaw abortion in most cases after 15 weeks.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

THC-laced candies found in air ducts of Virginia home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were called to a Midlothian home over the weekend after a large bag of edibles containing THC was found in the air ducts. According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), authorities responded to a recently purchased home in...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Virginia Investigating Multiple Attacks on Pro-Life Facilities in Wake of Roe v. Wade Decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion. Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray painted with graffiti. The words “If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Virginia State Police#Violent Crime#Republican#The Supreme Court
Augusta Free Press

Campus evacuated in Fishersville after suspicious backpack reported to police

The Murphy Deming Health Sciences complex in Fishersville was evacuated Tuesday after a backpack with exposed wires was found inside a classroom on campus. A 911 call was placed shortly before noon to report the finding, prompting a response that included the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Woodrow Wilson Police and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

13-year-old located after being 'accidentally' left at Home Depot in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Fredericksburg police report a 13-year-old girl who they say was accidentally left at a Home Depot in Virginia has been found in Maryland. Authorities believed Sarina Niculescu was somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland. Her parents did not specify which Home Depot along the I-95...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC Washington

Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Childhood Friend

A Prince William County man is facing up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his childhood friend. Brian Trotter was an aspiring rap artist from who’d created music videos with his longtime friend Rob Coltrain. In October 2020, Trotter turned disappeared after leaving his Triangle...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Virginia man arrested in Pike County for shooting

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly shot a woman in the Freeburn community of Pike County on Saturday. The Kentucky State Police say they found a woman, Pamela Owens, who was shot near State Highway 194E. Owens was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
fox5dc.com

Virginia plans to crack down on noisy vehicles

ARLINGTON, Va. - Really loud cars are about to become a focal point for police in Virginia. Starting Friday, law enforcement will be able to pull drivers over just because of their exhaust systems. "I’m a teacher," Anthony Eldon said. "And some days, I gotta teach at home, you know...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations up in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,862,659 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,070 from the 1,859,589 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,629 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Kissing Cousins: China’s Maoists, Virginia’s Racists

Merriam-Webster defines “kissing cousin” as one “closely related in kind to something else.” While varying in scope and brutality, China’s 1960s and Virginia’s 2020s cultural-educational revolutions share the deliberate divisiveness of similar ideological roots. Earlier this month, the Missouri attorney general’s response to ongoing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy