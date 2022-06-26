ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Breakers season ends after loss to Birmingham in the USFL playoffs

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umfQM_0gMkQ8zk00

CANTON, Ohio — The New Orleans Breakers season comes to a close after a 31-17 loss to the Birmingham Stallions Saturday night in the USFL playoffs.

With the loss, the Breakers finish the USFL season with a 6-5 record, 0-3 against the Stallions, and 1-4 in games played on a Saturday.

Breakers head coach Larry Fedora says the loss Saturday night boiled down to just two things, explosive plays and turnovers.

Just before the half, Birmingham’s Victor Bolden ripped off a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to give the Stallions a 21-14 lead at the break.

The Stallions defense held the Breakers to just 62 yards rushing and forced quarterback Kyle Sloter to throw two interceptions in the first half.

The first resulted in a pick-six that gave Birmingham a14-7 lead. The second happened in enemy territory at the Stallions 33-yard line.

Sloter finished the night with 327 yards passing with one touchdown and the two picks.

“They made fewer mistakes than we did and that’s why they came out on top. The team that made the most mistakes didn’t win. So, we’ve got to give them credit for the flawless game that they played. I’m sure Skip(Holtz) wouldn’t probably say it was flawless but they didn’t turn the ball over. They took care of the ball and did the things you need to do to win and make the plays you need to make,” says New Orleans Breakers head coach Larry Fedora.

Former Louisiana Tech and current Birmingham quarterback, J’Mar Smith was bright spot for the Stallions with 190 yards passing and one touchdown.

Smith added 48-yards rushing and the 2-yard touchdown run that sealed their semi-final win Saturday night.

A bright spot for the Breakers all season long has been tight end Sal Cannella who finished Saturday night’s game with 12 catches for 154 yards.

“Sal had a great game. Sal is a great player. I would imagine Sal is going to have a chance to play beyond this,” says Fedora.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints just missed out on a playoff spot by finishing 9-8 last season. The last time the Saints did not qualify for the NFL Playoffs was in 2016. Now, the Saints will have to bounce back with new head coach Dennis Allen after Sean Payton sort of retired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Fedora
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Griffin lineman makes college commitment

Another Dutchtown athlete will be moving on to play football in a Power Five conference. On Tuesday, Griffin senior offensive lineman Ethan Fields announced on his Twitter account that he has made his commitment to Purdue. Fields wrote: “First, I want to thank the man above for all the blessings...
GEISMAR, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Anderson named to the Phil Steele Preseason All American Team

Tulane football player and former Vicksburg High School football star Nick Anderson has been named to the Phil Steele Preseason All American Athletic team. Anderson sat out a lot last year due to injuries, but still managed to pull in 56 tackles and four sacks. Anderson still has a year...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Birmingham Stallions#American Football#The New Orleans Breakers#Louisiana Tech
lafourchegazette.com

Central Lafourche takes home summer league title

The Central Lafourche girls' basketball team won the 2022 Summer League Championship this weekend on the girls' basketball hardwood. The Lady Trojans entered last night's 8-team tournament as an underdog, but pushed past the competition, defeating Terrebonne, Thibodaux, then Class 4A State Champions Ellender to score the title. Central won...
CENTRAL, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local baseball team takes home World Series Title

A local youth baseball team recently took home the top prize at their World Series at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. The Bayou Gators took home the title, scoring a 9-7 championship victory over the Miami Cubs in the finals to earn the title. The travel team is comprised...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Slidell High School's 2022 graduates are on their way

Members of Slidell High School's Class of 2022 made it official on May 9, getting their diplomas in the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University, the traditional site of commencement ceremonies for St. Tammany schools. During the pomp and circumstance of graduation, the class's 10 highest achieving scholars were also...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

East Jefferson High School graduation

The valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at East Jefferson High School is Javeon D'Ante Talbot. The salutatorian is Mohammad Y. Salous. Talbot, the son of Brittany and Toby Talbot, of Metairie, plans to major in psychology at Phillips Academy-Andover in the fall. At East Jefferson, he was a two-year football letterman for the Warriors and was selected as defensive MVP and a two-time team captain.
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy