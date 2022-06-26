ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Plays With Statement Color in Magenta Valentino Caped Gown at Daytime Emmy Awards 2022

By Katie Dupere
 3 days ago
Drew Barrymore often gravitates toward saturated hues in her wardrobe, embracing bold colors to match her vibrant personality. To attend the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, the 47-year-old didn’t waver in her style preference, enlisting the help of Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to create a classic Hollywood caped gown in a wholly modern hue.

Drew Barrymore speaks onstage in Valentino at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Wearing a look styled by Emmy-winning costume designer and wardrobe stylist Lee Harris, Barrymore attended the Daytime Emmys in a floor-sweeping custom saturated magenta Valentino gown featuring a floor-length cape accent. Barrymore accessorized the unadorned gown with large turquoise jewelry pieces by Iradj Moini, including a chunky statement necklace, a sizable multi-stone wrap bangle, and cluster earrings. The star carried a matching magenta Valentino quilted bag with gold hardware, wearing 6-inch patent magenta Valentino platforms hidden under the gown’s flowing hem.

The Flower Beauty cofounder wore her signature low-key glam, featuring blushed cheeks, a nude lip, and a dusting of shimmer shadow. The actress styled her long middle-parted hair in brushed-out waves, which she tucked behind her ears to show off her metal work and turquoise earrings.

The “Drew Barrymore Show” host was nominated for two awards during the night’s honors: Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The Daytime Emmy Awards are an annual award show celebrating the best of American daytime television. The award show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, which are a class of Emmy Awards presented for daytime television production and technical achievement. Leading the 2022 television nominations were “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nods, followed closely by “General Hospital” with 17 nods. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each notched nine nods, the highest of any talk shows nominated. The Daytime Emmys aired on Friday, June 24.

Kelly Clarkson
Drew Barrymore
Emmy Awards, Emmy Nominations, Valentino
Fashion. Beauty. Business.

