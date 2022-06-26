Power restored in Southaven

On June 26 about 5:58 a.m., the Millington Police Department responded to a possible dead on arrival call at Highway 51 and West Union Road. Upon the officer’s arrival a white female 34 years of age was discovered on the side of the road in a kneeled down, leaning forward position. And it was determined the woman was deceased.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead at a home on Oaken Bucket Drive after officers were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to locate an assault victim. A man who was known by the victim has been detained and is actively a suspect in this case.
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Memphis Police Department officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at I-40 East near Danny Thomas. The driver is in critical condition and was transported to Regional One Health. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash and grab at a poplar Midtown business and on one of the Bluff City’s busiest streets has one local business beefing up security. Memphis Police said thieves broke down the front door of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue with a sledgehammer and eventually made it out with thousands of dollars worth of liquor.
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway. The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had...
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Ripley police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured Tuesday night. District Attorney Mark Davidson says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near Spiller Hill near Rice Park. According to court documents, 18-year-old...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-year-old boy was sleeping on the couch at the time of the shooting. On May 11 at the 4000 block of Steele Street, a caller told the Memphis Police Department (MPD) that her house was shot at. The woman told police that she was inside...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman is dead after being assaulted at a Cordova home in what is believed to be a domestic dispute. Memphis Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, and the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Police say...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports. The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police and the Shelby County Bomb Squad were called into action Wednesday night after reports of an explosion. Police received a call from the area of Farmington and Cordes. The caller told police they heard the blast in the area near a drainage culvert. Officers...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m. Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members. One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies have arrested two people involved in the theft of an East Shelby County church van. Patrol deputies responded to the burglary early Tuesday morning. SCSO ALERT detectives later found the $60,000 van on Mossbrook Ln. that same day. After...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Late-night gunfire in a Tennessee town left an 18-year-old man dead and three other people, including the alleged gunman, injured, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson. Davidson said that Kylan Beard kicked open the door of a shack on Spivey Street in Ripley during a burglary...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest weekends on Beale Street will come with new security measures that look to put even more eyes on the famous street. The Fourth of July Weekend traditionally brings some of the biggest crowds to the entertainment district. Wednesday, MPD announced they are...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president of the Postal Police Officers Association said postal workers are being attacked, and mail is being stolen at unprecedented levels in this country. “The Postal Service is in peril.” Those words from Frank Albergo, the national president of the Postal Police Officers Association (PPOA),...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released footage of suspects wanted for burglarizing a local church. The incident happened at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1761 W. Shelby Dr., on June 24. Surveillance from the burglary showed the suspects entering a garage by cutting the door lock, MPD said. The...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead in Cordova overnight Wednesday, officials say. Homicide detectives were at the scene on Oaken Bucket Drive for several hours after police located a female assault victim around Midnight. “It was shocking to come outside and see it because this is something we don’t have in this neighborhood […]
