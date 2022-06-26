ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power restored in Southaven

By Myracle Evans
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police said the power has...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 1

Related
millington-news.com

NEWS ALERT- Female Found Deceased near West Union

On June 26 about 5:58 a.m., the Millington Police Department responded to a possible dead on arrival call at Highway 51 and West Union Road. Upon the officer’s arrival a white female 34 years of age was discovered on the side of the road in a kneeled down, leaning forward position. And it was determined the woman was deceased.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead at a home on Oaken Bucket Drive after officers were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to locate an assault victim. A man who was known by the victim has been detained and is actively a suspect in this case.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Power Outage#Traffic Lights
actionnews5.com

Speedy smash and grab caught on camera in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash and grab at a poplar Midtown business and on one of the Bluff City’s busiest streets has one local business beefing up security. Memphis Police said thieves broke down the front door of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue with a sledgehammer and eventually made it out with thousands of dollars worth of liquor.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway. The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 3 injured following shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Ripley police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three others injured Tuesday night. District Attorney Mark Davidson says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near Spiller Hill near Rice Park. According to court documents, 18-year-old...
RIPLEY, TN
localmemphis.com

One woman found dead in Cordova after police respond to an assault call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman is dead after being assaulted at a Cordova home in what is believed to be a domestic dispute. Memphis Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, and the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities issue alert for missing teen, two-day-old baby

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk of Horn Lake. Angela Gail Kirk is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair. Angela Gail Kirk was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.
wtva.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County shootout

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports. The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Explosion report in Germantown police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police and the Shelby County Bomb Squad were called into action Wednesday night after reports of an explosion. Police received a call from the area of Farmington and Cordes. The caller told police they heard the blast in the area near a drainage culvert. Officers...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Skating staff members assaulted in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m. Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members. One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck kills one in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Stolen church van found, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies have arrested two people involved in the theft of an East Shelby County church van. Patrol deputies responded to the burglary early Tuesday morning. SCSO ALERT detectives later found the $60,000 van on Mossbrook Ln. that same day. After...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD doubling the number of officers on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest weekends on Beale Street will come with new security measures that look to put even more eyes on the famous street. The Fourth of July Weekend traditionally brings some of the biggest crowds to the entertainment district. Wednesday, MPD announced they are...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Postal Police Officer’s Assoc. shares concerns about crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president of the Postal Police Officers Association said postal workers are being attacked, and mail is being stolen at unprecedented levels in this country. “The Postal Service is in peril.” Those words from Frank Albergo, the national president of the Postal Police Officers Association (PPOA),...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, One detained in domestic situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead in Cordova overnight Wednesday, officials say. Homicide detectives were at the scene on Oaken Bucket Drive for several hours after police located a female assault victim around Midnight. “It was shocking to come outside and see it because this is something we don’t have in this neighborhood […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy