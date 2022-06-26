ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Charles to sign with Storm

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Free agent center Tina Charles is expected to sign with the Seattle Storm, multiple outlets reported.

The 33-year-old center parted ways Saturday with the Phoenix Mercury, who called the separation a “contract divorce.”

The former WNBA MVP averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 16 starts for Phoenix this season.

Charles signed a one-year contract with the Mercury in February after leading the league in scoring last season with the Washington Mystics.

The eight-time All-Star has played 373 games with the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty, Mystics and Mercury. She has led the league in scoring twice (2016, 2021) and rebounds four times (2010-12, 2016). Charles is No. 2 in league history in rebounds (3,507) and No. 5 in points (6,889).

–Field Level Media

