Cards pitcher Jack Flaherty leaves with shoulder stiffness

The St. Louis Cardinals removed starter Jack Flaherty in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the visiting Chicago Cubs due to right shoulder stiffness.

The 26-year-old right-hander was making his third start of the season since coming off the 60-day injured list. He missed the first 2 1/2 months of the season with shoulder bursitis.

Flaherty allowed one hit in two scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts. He threw 49 pitches and also committed a throwing error.

He has no decisions and a 5.63 ERA through eight innings this season, the 2014 first-round pick’s sixth season with St. Louis since making his major league debut in 2017.

Right-hander Nick Wittgren replaced Flaherty to start the bottom of the third inning.

–Field Level Media

