Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

• A photo accompanying an article about Rupert Murdoch was captioned as showing him “with his first wife Patricia [Booker] in 1991”. The woman pictured was in fact Murdoch’s second wife, Anna Torv ( Wives who went before , 23 June, p11).

• The Indian company Reliance’s telecoms brand is Jio, not “Jia” ( Private equity fund joins up with Indian retailer in £5bn bid for Boots , 10 June, p34). And the Boots founder John Boot was a Methodist, not a Quaker.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Australia live news updates

Welcome to the fun house! Sharks, skaters and smelters liven up Documenta 15

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

