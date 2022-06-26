ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firefighters tackle blaze on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill

By Nadeem Badshah and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJcqI_0gMkPZX500
Fire on Calton Hill Photograph: Jamie McCormick/PA

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at an Edinburgh city centre landmark.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a fire on Calton Hill, by the 19th century-designed Royal High School building, at 15:15 on Sunday and remain at the scene.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the blaze has yet to be disclosed.

Four fire engines are in attendance at what the fire service described as “a large gorse fire”. Gorse is a common species of scrub which is naturally flammable.

Angus Robertson, MSP for Edinburgh Central, wrote on Twitter: “Very worrying and dramatic scenes from central Edinburgh with fire on Calton Hill by the historic Royal High School building.

“Wishing all the best to the emergency services at the scene.”

Calton Hill is home to a number of historic monuments, including the National Monument which was inspired by the Parthenon in Athens.

It was meant to commemorate Scottish servicemen who died in the Napoleonic Wars but was never finished and only has twelve columns.

The Nelson Monument and the City Observatory are also situated on the hill.

PA Media contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Calton Hill Photograph#Royal High School#Msp#Edinburgh Central#The National Monument
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Marble head of Hercules pulled up from Roman shipwreck site in Greece

For archaeologists, it’s the underwater find that keeps on giving. A Roman-era cargo ship, discovered by chance off the Greek island of Antikythera more than 120 years ago and regarded as the world’s richest ancient shipwreck, has yielded yet more treasures in the most recent explorations of it, including the missing head of a statue of the demigod Hercules.
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

336K+
Followers
81K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy