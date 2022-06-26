ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU College of Business awards record number of private scholarships

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 90% of College of Business students who applied for private scholarships have received one for the upcoming academic year, thanks to a major increase in new scholarship endowment gifts in recent years.

The College of Business awarded students $170,000 in private scholarships for this fall. Donors have gifted more than 17 new scholarships for business students since 2020.

“It is always great when we announce new permanently endowed scholarships, but after seeing the spreadsheet with specific student names, you see how these funds help [students] have more opportunities and better lives,” said College of Business Dean and Michael C. Ruettgers Professor of Marketing Dr. Shane Hunt.

